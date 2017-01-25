As Phyllis Lambert Turns 90, Exhibition Examining Her Impact and Influence Opens in Montréal

Save this picture! Phyllis Lambert, David Sharpe, Myron Goldsmith, Jin Hwan Kim, and an unidentified student at a Master Class Studio at the Illinois Institute of Technology (1961). Image © Fonds Phyllis Lambert (CCA)

This week Phyllis Lambert, widely considered to be among the most influential figures in architecture, turned 90. Known primarily for founding the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) in her hometown of Montrèal in 1979, she also acted as Director of Planning for the world-renowned Seagram Building (one of her family's properties), often cited as one of Mies van der Rohe's most important projects. As a practising architect, Lambert designed the Saidye Bronfman Centre (1967) – a performing arts center named after her mother.

On the occasion of her birthday, the CCA—within which Lambert holds the position of Founding Director Emeritus—are staging an exhibition to offer an autobiographical glimpse into the evolution of her ideas and work as an architect, activist, editor, and curator. According to the organisation, the display highlights Lambert's "deep commitment to the city and to intellectual research, the display of archival material from the CCA’s collection, institutional archives, and Phyllis Lambert archives reveals the consistent radicalism of her life."

Save this picture! Composite photograph of Phyllis Lambert and David Fix in their Chicago studio (1970). Courtesy of the CCA. . Image © Pier Associates

Save this picture! Exterior of Saidye Bronfman Centre at night (1968). Courtesy of the Richard Nickel Committee, Chicago, Illinois. Image © Richard Nickel

Save this picture! Seagram Building: view from northwest in the afternoon. Courtesy of the CCA. . Image © Ezra Stoller / Esto

