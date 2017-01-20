Look Inside a Collection of Beijing-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin has recently completed the third collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" – this time in Beijing. Following his unique insight into the spaces occupied by Nordic architectural offices (based in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki) and his look at studios both large and small lived in by London-based practices, Goodwin has turned his lens to the burgeoning number of offices in the Chinese capital. From MAD Architects' magnificent old printing works to ZAO/standardarchitecture's purpose-built studio, here is a view into the places that architectural offices call home.
Chiasmus Partners, Inc.
- In this space since: 2010
- Number of employees: 15
- Former use: classrooms
- Size: 120sqm
URBANUS Architecture & Design, Inc.
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 45 in Beijing
- Former use: offset printing factory
- Size: 860sqm (above and below ground)
C+ Architects
- In this space since: 2016
- Number of employees: 6
- Former use: studio
- Size: 52sqm
Vector Architects
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 25
- Former use: university administration office
- Size: 295sqm
MAT Office
- In this space since: 2015
- Number of employees: 10
- Former use: hostel (before that a factory)
- Size: 90sqm
Crossboundaries Beijing
- In this space since: 2015
- Number of employees: 25
- Former use: auditorium, bar, showroom
- Size: 350sqm
ZAO/standardarchitecture
- In this space since: 2015
- Number of employees: 30
- Former use: warehouse
- Size: 580sqm
anySCALE Architecture Design Consultants Co., Ltd.
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 25
- Former use: apartments for diplomats
- Size: 250sqm
MAD Architects
- In this space since: 2008
- Number of employees: 105
- Former use: printing works
- Size: 660sqm
LISPACE Design Ltd.
- In this space since: 2013
- Number of employees: 10
- Former use: factory boiler room
- Size: 180sqm
Haskoll Architectural Design Consultancy
- In this space since: 2015
- Number of employees: 45
- Former use: restaurant
- Size: 1000sqm