  ArchDaily
  News
  3. Look Inside a Collection of Beijing-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Look Inside a Collection of Beijing-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Look Inside a Collection of Beijing-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin
ZAO/standardarchitecture – one office interior photographed by Goodwin. Image © Marc Goodwin
ZAO/standardarchitecture – one office interior photographed by Goodwin. Image © Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin has recently completed the third collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" – this time in Beijing. Following his unique insight into the spaces occupied by Nordic architectural offices (based in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki) and his look at studios both large and small lived in by London-based practices, Goodwin has turned his lens to the burgeoning number of offices in the Chinese capital. From MAD Architects' magnificent old printing works to ZAO/standardarchitecture's purpose-built studio, here is a view into the places that architectural offices call home.

URBANUS Architecture & Design, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin Chiasmus Partners, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin ZAO/standardarchitecture. Image © Marc Goodwin C+ Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Chiasmus Partners, Inc.

  • In this space since: 2010
  • Number of employees: 15
  • Former use: classrooms
  • Size: 120sqm

Chiasmus Partners, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin
Chiasmus Partners, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin
Chiasmus Partners, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin
Chiasmus Partners, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin

URBANUS Architecture & Design, Inc.

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 45 in Beijing
  • Former use: offset printing factory
  • Size: 860sqm (above and below ground)

URBANUS Architecture & Design, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin
URBANUS Architecture & Design, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin
URBANUS Architecture & Design, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin
URBANUS Architecture & Design, Inc.. Image © Marc Goodwin

C+ Architects

  • In this space since: 2016
  • Number of employees: 6
  • Former use: studio
  • Size: 52sqm

C+ Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
C+ Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
C+ Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
C+ Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

Vector Architects

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 25
  • Former use: university administration office
  • Size: 295sqm

Vector Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Vector Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Vector Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Vector Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

MAT Office

  • In this space since: 2015
  • Number of employees: 10
  • Former use: hostel (before that a factory)
  • Size: 90sqm

MAT Office. Image © Marc Goodwin
MAT Office. Image © Marc Goodwin
MAT Office. Image © Marc Goodwin
MAT Office. Image © Marc Goodwin

Crossboundaries Beijing

  • In this space since: 2015
  • Number of employees: 25
  • Former use: auditorium, bar, showroom
  • Size: 350sqm

Crossboundaries. Image © Marc Goodwin
Crossboundaries. Image © Marc Goodwin
Crossboundaries. Image © Marc Goodwin
Crossboundaries. Image © Marc Goodwin

ZAO/standardarchitecture

  • In this space since: 2015
  • Number of employees: 30
  • Former use: warehouse
  • Size: 580sqm

ZAO/standardarchitecture. Image © Marc Goodwin
ZAO/standardarchitecture. Image © Marc Goodwin
ZAO/standardarchitecture. Image © Marc Goodwin
ZAO/standardarchitecture. Image © Marc Goodwin

anySCALE Architecture Design Consultants Co., Ltd.

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 25
  • Former use: apartments for diplomats
  • Size: 250sqm

anySCALE. Image © Marc Goodwin
anySCALE. Image © Marc Goodwin
anySCALE. Image © Marc Goodwin
anySCALE. Image © Marc Goodwin

MAD Architects

  • In this space since: 2008
  • Number of employees: 105
  • Former use: printing works
  • Size: 660sqm

MAD Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
MAD Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
MAD Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
MAD Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

LISPACE Design Ltd.

  • In this space since: 2013
  • Number of employees: 10
  • Former use: factory boiler room
  • Size: 180sqm

LISPACE Design Ltd.. Image © Marc Goodwin
LISPACE Design Ltd.. Image © Marc Goodwin
LISPACE Design Ltd.. Image © Marc Goodwin
LISPACE Design Ltd.. Image © Marc Goodwin

Haskoll Architectural Design Consultancy

  • In this space since: 2015
  • Number of employees: 45
  • Former use: restaurant
  • Size: 1000sqm

Haskoll Architectural Design Consultancy. Image © Marc Goodwin
Haskoll Architectural Design Consultancy. Image © Marc Goodwin
Haskoll Architectural Design Consultancy. Image © Marc Goodwin
Haskoll Architectural Design Consultancy. Image © Marc Goodwin
