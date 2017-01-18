World
  7. Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville / OMA

Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville / OMA

  • 11:12 - 18 January, 2017
Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville / OMA
Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville / OMA, © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti © Philippe Ruault © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti +35

  • Competition Project ManagerClient

    Barcode Architects: Dirk Peters

  • Competition Associate in charge

    Clément Blanchet

  • Competition Team

    Cristina Ampatzidou, Joshua Boyd, Nils Christa, Marc Dahmen, Guillaume Durand, Alice Grégoire, Simon de Jong, Anthony Joyeux, Noémie Laviolle, Clément Périssé, Jos Reinders

  • APS & APD Project manager

    Dirk Peters (Barcode Architects), Francisco Martinez (APS & APD)

  • APS & APD Associate in charge

    Clément Blanchet

  • APS & APD Team

    Marek Chytil, Paul Cournet, Lionel Debs, Javier Guijarro, Didzis Jaunzems, Sangwoo Kim, Pierre Jean Le Maitre, Filippo Nanni, Clement Perisse, Maria Aller Rey, Mariano Sagasta, Giulia Scotto

  • PRO & DCE Associate in charge

    Clément Blanchet

  • PRO & DCE Project leader

    Francisco Martinez

  • PRO & DCE Team

    Merve Anil, Alicia Casals, Helena Hiriart, Phil Handley, Sangwoo Kim, Byungchan Kim, Pierre Jean Le Maitre, Maria Aller Rey, Mariano Sagasta, Giulia Scotto, Sara Sun

  • CONSTRUCTION Partner

    Chris van Duijn

  • CONSTRUCTION Manager

    Francois Riollot

  • CONSTRUCTION Project Leader

    Francisco Martinez

  • CONSTRUCTION Team

    Maria Aller Rey, Julien Miguel, Phelan Heinsohn, Jerome Picard, Jeanne Le Lièvre

  • Architecture Collaborators

    Barcode Architects, Clement Blanchet Architecture

  • Engineering

    Iosis / Egis Batiments

  • Sustainability & Facade

    Elioth

  • Acoustic

    RHDHV

  • Scenography

    Ducks sceno

  • Renderings / moving images

    ArtefactoryLab

  • Façade

    Robert-Jan van Santen / VS-a group

  • Curtains

    Inside Outside
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Level 00
Level 00

From the architect. Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville is a public library for the metropolitan region Caen la Mer in Normandy, France. The 12,000 m2 multimedia library is located at the tip of the peninsula that extends out from the city of Caen to the English Channel. Its key position – between the city’s historic core and an area of Caen that is being developed – supports the city’s ambition for the library to become a new civic center. The library’s glass facade visually connects the adjacent park, pedestrian pathway and waterfront plaza to the interior and together with two large ground floor entrances at both sides of the building, enables a fluid interaction of the library with its surroundings. On the upper floors, the urban belvedere provides unobstructed views in all four directions.

© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

The building’s cross-shaped design responds to the urban context, with each of the four protruding planes of the cross pointing to a landmark point in Caen: to the historical sites of the Abbaye-aux-Dames in the north and the Abbaye- aux-Hommes in the west, to the central train station in the south, and to the area of new construction in the east. At the same time, the geometry of two intersecting axes is informed by the library’s programmatic logic. The four planes, each housing a pedagogic discipline -- human sciences, science and technology, literature, and the arts -- meet in a large reading room on the first floor, to encourage maximum flow between the departments. This main library space is carved out of the center of the solid cross, defining the building’s design as an opposition between mass and void.

© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
Longitudinal Sections
Longitudinal Sections

As a civic center where people meet and share knowledge and information, public space is at the core of the library’s design. At the entrance level on the ground floor, there is a large open space with a press kiosk and access points to an auditorium with 150 seats, an exhibition space and a restaurant with an outdoor terrace on the waterfront. The first floor contains a large variety of work and reading spaces and 120,000 documents, with physical and digital books placed side-by-side in the bookshelves. The digital extension of the physical collections, integrated within the bookshelves, is one of the new multimedia features of the library. The top floor of the library is occupied by a space for children, as well as offices and logistics. The archive and special historical collections are stored in safe and dry conditions in the concrete basement, protected from the surrounding water by an innovative waterproof membrane applied on the inner side of the concrete walls. 

© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
© Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville / OMA" 18 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803673/library-of-caen-oma/>

