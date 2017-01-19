10 Apps That Can Help You Be More Productive and Make Better Architecture

This article was originally published by Archipreneur as "Top 10 Apps to Help You Achieve Your Goals and Build New Habits."

With the daily distractions of Facebook, emails and calls, it can become difficult to keep your eye on the ball. This is why having an app that tracks habits and helps you stay organized can make a huge impact on your professional and personal success.

There are numerous digital tools dedicated to optimizing workflow, communication and time management, helping business owners and freelancers realize their full potential. This can also apply to goal setting. Goals are closely connected to our daily habits. Whether you’re looking to start a new project, learn to use a new tool or launch a product, your habits will play a crucial role in moving things forward. This is why we have compiled a list of great apps and tools that will help you keep track of your work dynamic and make good habits while breaking bad ones.

#1 – Evernote

(Free / Web, Android, iOS)

Evernote is a popular note-taking and goal-tracking app that can be synced across your other devices. You can record your thoughts and notes, upload and save photos, audio files, bookmarks, and any type of reference materials all in one place. It also features an in-app chat box that lets you instant-message coworkers in real time.

#2 – Wunderlist

(Free / Web, Android, iOS)

Wunderlist is a to-do app that entrepreneurs love. It has a minimalist design and can also be accessed from all your devices. It’s great for both short-term and long-term lists and includes a lot of functionality even at the free level. Each task list contains to-do items, and each item can have a series of subtasks.

#3 – GoalsOnTrack

(subscription-based, 30-day free trial / Android, iOS)

Available for both Android and iOS, GoalsOnTrack helps you break down goals into smaller tasks which is great for minimizing procrastination. It tracks your progress in real time and allows you to partner with other apps. As a great productivity app, it documents your journey as you move toward achieving your goals, which can help boost motivation.

#4 – Strides

(subscription-based, 30-day free trial / Web, iOS)

Strides is a hybrid app for habit and goal tracking and organizing. It can be used to track goals like losing weight, marathon training as well as work-related projects. It color-codes your progress in green or red to keep you on track. Projects can be broken down into smaller steps and the Milestone Tracker helps to keep track of your overall pace.

#5 – Optimized

($3.99 / iOS)

Optimized splits all your activities into four categories: health, creativity, routine, and pleasure. You can set a timer for each activity and log the amount of time spent on it. Using the data, the app establishes correlations between activities and lets you know if you’re falling behind on any of them.

#6 – Habit List

($3.99 / iOS)

Habit List lets you track your habits through streaks, which show how many times in a row you’ve completed that habit. You can create flexible schedules, reorder your lists and mark different habits for different days. You can also toggle between the calendar and stats view.

#7 – Way of Life

($3.99 / iOS)

Way of Life can track everything from your eating habits to exercise and productivity, but it can also track when you don’t do things that are bad for you. If you log a habit that is marked red, it means that it’s not good for you. Green means the opposite. You can add notes when you log a habit, which can help you remember why you chose to skip it on specific days. Informative charts show the ratio of good vs. bad for each habit you select.

#8 – Irunurun

(Free for personal use / iOS)

Irunurun is a performance and accountability app that allows you to enter an action or habit and assign it a point value up to 100. You start at zero and with every completed action the number increases. You can share your experience with other users and build an accountability team that can encourage you. It can be used as a personal, team or enterprise app.

#9 – Momentum

(Free / iOS)

This app in calendar form allows you to complete habits and turns them from grey to green. Two tabs underneath the calendar allow you to set up and maintain habits. There’s also a Tips option in case you’re looking for suggestions for alternative ones. The free version allows you to track up to three habits, while the Premium version allows for an unlimited number. Momentum can be paired with an Apple watch.

#10 – HabitBull

(Free / Android, iOS)

HabitBull has a simple calendar layout to show progress on different goals color-coded to be easily identified. It tracks your success rate and also allows you to get support from other users. It recently expanded from Android only to include iOS. The free version lets you track up to five habits, and offers reminders, while the premium version allows up to 100 habits, cloud backup and other features.

We all have bad habits that stipple our productivity and affect our overall mood. While these digital tools are no substitute for the hard work needed to increase efficiency and productivity, using one can be extremely helpful in turning things around.