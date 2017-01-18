The Ultimate Guide to Revit Shortcuts

This article was originally published on ArchSmarter.

For all the work you do in Revit, there’s a keyboard shortcut that can help you do it faster.

Here’s a roundup featuring some of my favorite Revit keyboard shortcuts to create and organize your model. Keep reading to learn how to create your own shortcuts.

Create and Modify Elements

CS – When element is selected, creates new similar element

DL – Create detail lines

DR – Create Door

M + Space – Match properties

MV – Move

UP – Unpin

RM – Create room

RT – Insert room tag

SL – Split elements

Select Elements

Arrow Keys – Nudges the selected element

Shift + Arrow – Nudges the selected element 10x.

CTRL – Select multiple elements

MD – Activate the Modify tool

TAB – Cycle through multiple overlapping elements

SHIFT + TAB – Reverse the order of TAB cycling

Views

HI – Isolate element

HH – Hide element

HC – Hide category

SD – Shaded with edges

TL – Thin Lines

VV – Visibility / Graphics dialog for the current view

WF – Wire frame

ZE – Zoom to fit

SHIFT + Middle Mouse – Orbit in 3D views or pan in 2D views. Selecting an object before pressing SHIFT + Middle Mouse will cause the orbit to rotate around the selected object.

File Operations

CTRL + O – Open a new file

CTRL + N – Create a new project file

CTRL + S – Save the current file

Miscellaneous

ALT – Activates the keyboard designation for all the items on the interface. Might be useful if your mouse kicks the bucket before you’ve saved your file.

Create Your Own Revit Shortcuts

You can easily program your own Revit keyboard shortcuts. To do so, go to View > User Interface > Keyboard Shortcuts or type “KS”.

Save this picture! View > User Interface > Keyboard Shortcuts. Image Courtesy of ArchSmarter

This will open the Keyboard Shortcuts dialog box.

Save this picture! Keyboard Shortcuts dialog. Image Courtesy of ArchSmarter

All of the default keyboard shortcuts are listed. Any shortcut listed in gray is a system shortcut and cannot be changed. To add a shortcut, find the command in the “Command” column or enter the command name in the “Search” field. Once you’ve selected the command, enter the shortcut combination in the “Press new keys” text box then click the “Assign” button.

You have a lot of flexibility assigning shortcuts. A single command can have multiple shortcuts. Likewise, a single shortcut can be used on multiple commands. In this case, you use the arrow keys to cycle through the commands as displayed in the status bar. Once you have the command you want, press the space bar to execute the command.

Some custom shortcuts you might want to consider are:

33 – Default 3D View

AA – Activate view

DD – Deactivate view

JJ – Join geometry

ML – Manage Links

MM – Macro Manager

SAV – Select all instances in view

SAS – Select all instances in project

WS – Worksets

WW – Create walls

Naming Your Shortcuts

Speed is king when it comes to naming your shortcuts. Consider defining your shortcuts using the same letter or letters closely located on the keyboard. JJ for Join Geometry or AA for Activate View are two good examples.

You can even create three or four letter shortcuts if you need similarly named shortcuts. You could define WW for Create Wall and WWW for Worksets.

This method minimizes the amount of hunting and pecking required to find your shortcuts. It lets you keep one hand on the keyboard and the other on the mouse.

So how about you? How do you save time in Revit? What are your favorite shortcuts?

