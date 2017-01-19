World
  Sawhorse House / Alejandro Soffia

Sawhorse House / Alejandro Soffia

  19 January, 2017
Sawhorse House / Alejandro Soffia
Sawhorse House / Alejandro Soffia, © Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

From the architect. To structure the volume of the second floor it was considered the same strategy of the preexisting housing, supporting the roof by horizontal pieces that were supported in this last case by vertical elements. The new sawhorse respects the composition, location and orientation of the original, but replaces the wooden structure with steel tubular pillars 135 x 135 x 5 mm and double C beams 200 x 50 x 5 mm.

Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry

The new structure allows the support of the mezzanine and the inclined planes of the roof. It also lodges inside the staircase.

© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

The rest of the structure is through the walls supporting both the second and the first floor. The mezzanine is made up of SIP panels of 210 mm thickness, and the volume of the second floor, both walls and roof with panels 110 mm thick.

© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

The dimensions of this are determined by the unit multiplication of the width of the panels (122 cm). In this way the project is subject to both the logics of prefabrication and material optimization.

Sketch
Sketch

The volume of the second floor is finished by structuring with a ring of walls in panels, the presence of a core of bathroom, and two diagonals on the only open side.

© Juan Durán Sierralta
© Juan Durán Sierralta

Finally, during the process of building the system, it aroses the concern to strengthen lateral resistance. In this way appears a last constructive element, that through the stiffening of the sawhorse in its upper part, strengthens the meeting of the four main pillars

Details
Details
Cite: "Sawhorse House / Alejandro Soffia" 19 Jan 2017. ArchDaily.

