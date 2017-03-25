World
Office & Maket Hub / SOESTHETIC GROUP

  • 20:00 - 25 March, 2017
Office & Maket Hub / SOESTHETIC GROUP
Office & Maket Hub / SOESTHETIC GROUP, © Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

  • Architects

    SOESTHETIC GROUP

  • Location

    Kiev, Ukraine

  • Architects in Charge

    Victoria Oskilko, Natalia Shchyra, Maksym Parokonnyi

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
From the architect. Concept of blank sheet is the main idea of the interior. Basically, it could be transformed to everything: picture, page of a great book or became something totally new.

© Andrey Avdeenko
Our blank sheet transformed into multifunctional auditorium and design studio office. The heart of the office is the white cubical meeting room - the gateway between two zones. It has a closed shell to provide soundproofness. Working places are presented as two big white island tables. All computer wires and equipment are hidden in cabinet and special cable-channels, computers can be switched directly from the workplace. The material's room is a storage of materials which we used in our projects.

© Andrey Avdeenko
We used indirect light and non-standard location of lamps - light comes out of walls or under the mirrors. All furniture in the office is made in Ukraine on sketches of SOESTHETIC GROUP.

© Andrey Avdeenko
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Andrey Avdeenko
Auditorium called MAKET HUB can be easily transformed for any event from lecture to presentation followed by reception due to mobile solutions such as folding flux chairs and movable reception desk. Two big screens, light scenarios by Gira, sound engineer’s controller, separate wardrobe and toilets, light-proof curtains - all these are made for the comforts of our guests. 

© Andrey Avdeenko
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
