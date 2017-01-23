House Cronos / Moirë arquitectos

+35

Architects Moirë arquitectos

Location Pinamar, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina

Area 86.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ramiro Sosa

From the architect. The House Cronos is located in Pinamar, atlantic coast of the province of Buenos Aires. The project responds to the need to build a holiday home for summer and winter in full contact with nature.

The land is in its natural state, presents a significant amount of typical conifers of the area, a sandy soil and visuals open to the forest. The House Cronos seeks to manifest a way of understanding and living a holiday home, based on contact with light and nature, flexibility and quality of spaces, the nobility of technique and materials and the search for an image that reflect its own contemporaneity.

From these premises the house is defined. The morphology is solved as an addition of volumes that pretend to enter in the forest, generating different visuals and protecting from the winds of the west.

Likewise, the purity of the white of these volumes, bursts into the landscape seeking to generate a contrast that values both the nature of the forest and the artificiality of architecture. The organization of the rooms allows to take advantage of natural light and cross ventilation and at the same time generate expansions in the public areas of the house towards the best orientations and visuals

The house rises on piles separating from the ground, strengthening the contrast between the house and the landscape, generating the least impact on the land. The project is materialized with steel framing construction system, the envelope is composed of several layers, each of which meets different technical needs (waterproof, thermal, wind, etc.) The choice of the construction system and termination materials allow to strengthen contemporary aesthetics, obtain excellent technical, minor

construction times, decrease on-site waste generation and impact on the ground.

The outer enclosure in both the walls and the cover is solved with white corrugated sheet. The openings are made of white aluminum. The floors of the public areas interior and exterior, as well as the doors, are wooden. The interior spaces are characterized by the contrast between the preponderance of neutral tones and details in colors.