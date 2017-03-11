World
RED ICE / NRJA

  • 05:00 - 11 March, 2017
RED ICE / NRJA
RED ICE / NRJA, © Gatis Rozenfelds
© Gatis Rozenfelds

© Gatis Rozenfelds © Gatis Rozenfelds © Gatis Rozenfelds © Gatis Rozenfelds +21

  • Architects

    NRJA

  • Location

    Krišjāņa Barona iela 40A, Centra rajons, Rīga, LV-1011, Latvia

  • Architect in Charge

    Uldis Lukševics,

  • Project Team

    Mārtiņš Rusiņš, Ivars Veinbergs, Linda Leitāne-Šmīdberga, Irbe Šmite

  • Area

    706.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Gatis Rozenfelds

  • Constructions

    project— IG Kurbads, technical project — Štāls un Šteinbergs,

  • Engineering

    project — Plazma Studio, technical project — IAG projekti

  • General Contractor

    LNK Industries
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Gatis Rozenfelds
© Gatis Rozenfelds

From the architect. The site is located in the territory of a cultural monument of State significance - Riga City historic centre which is part of the protection zone of a UNESCO World Heritage site. The site is on the corner of a block, enclosed by two busy streets. 

© Gatis Rozenfelds
© Gatis Rozenfelds

The design process was suspended due to various economic circumstances and was resumed at the end of 2013. To respect the surrounding context, the color scheme of the facade was changed and the amount of glass panes in the facades was reduced. RED ICE emerges. 

Elevation
Elevation

RED ICE was initially planned as an apartment building. As a result of multiple modifications it was redesigned as an apartment hotel with a reception and a restaurant on the ground floor and a kitchen and technical premises in the basement.

© Gatis Rozenfelds
© Gatis Rozenfelds

Product Description. Cembrit cladding used for the bay windows features a smooth surface which contrasts with the rougher texture of the coloured plaster used for the rest of the exterior walls. The choice of colour for both materials is inspired by the surrounding context. A CNC machined metal gate features a custom pattern inspired by ice cubes; the same pattern is used for the glass railings. Strips of LED lights accentuate the fragmented nature of the building facade.

© Gatis Rozenfelds
© Gatis Rozenfelds

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Latvia
Cite: "RED ICE / NRJA" 11 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803603/red-ice-nrja/>
