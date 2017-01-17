OMA/AMO Designs “Back to Basics” Interior for the Prada 2017 Fall/Winter Runway

Save this picture! Photograph by Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA

For their latest fashion show scheme for Prada, AMO has gone “back to basics.” Envisioned for the fashion house’s 2017 Fall/Winter Collection, “Continuous Interior” borrows from domestic design, taking the form of a series of curving wooden partitions paired with ordinary materials and emblematic furniture pieces to create a stage that speaks to the importance of authenticity in the political climate of today.

+10

Save this picture! Photograph by Alberto Moncada, Courtesy of OMA

“In the current moment – when issues of simplicity and essentiality are becoming increasingly relevant – AMO and PRADA felt the need to go back to basics, to abandon the construction of hyper-realistic and fully immersive sets in favor of a modest and domestic design, in which the experience of the audience is triggered more by the relationship with the physical space than by visual impact,” said the architects in a press release.

“They also advocate a return to reality and to the possibility of an intimate, unmediated experience between audience and fashion.”

Save this picture! Photograph by Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! Photograph by Alberto Moncada, Courtesy of OMA

AMO has created the sense of domesticity through the use of familiar materials such as terrazzo, tile and formica – the warm, smooth textures of the chosen materials contrasting with the rough, cool surfaces of Milan venue’s interiors – and through the introduction of key furniture pieces such as beds and benches. Together, the elements “define a rhythm for the overall composition.”

Save this picture! Photograph by Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! Photograph by Alberto Moncada, Courtesy of OMA

Audience members are accommodated along the structure, the curving walls giving each guest a unique perspective from which to view the show.

“The partitions, with their limited height, act as a screen between the different rooms, providing an individual perspective to each observer, while still allowing views of the models behind the boiserie,” explain the architects. “All the guests share the same personal yet collective experience.”

News via OMA/AMO.

Save this picture! Photograph by Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! Photograph by Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! Photograph by Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA

Save this picture! Photograph by Agostino Osio, Courtesy of OMA

OMA/AMO's Latest Prada Runway is Inspired by 17th Century Auto-Da-Fé Trials