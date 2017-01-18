Get to Know the Projects of Grafton Architects, Directors of the 2018 Venice Biennale

Yesterday, the Board of La Biennale di Venezia appointed Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara of Grafton Architects as curators of the 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Farrell and McNamara established Grafton Architects in 1978. They have held the Kenzo Tange Chair at Harvard GSD and the Louis Kahn Chair at Yale University. The pair has also been invited as visiting teachers at EPFL in Lausanne and the Accademia d'Archittettura, in Mendrisio, where they were appointed as teachers in 2013, in addition to visiting several other universities worldwide for lectures and crits.

At the end of last year the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) awarded their UTEC Engineering and Technology University - UTEC project with the first RIBA International Prize, hailing it for "setting a new global standard for architectural achievement." The award was judged by a grand jury chaired by Richard Rogers.

In addition to UTEC, you can see all of Grafton Architects' projects featured on ArchDaily via the links below:

Save this picture! Engineering and Technology University - UTEC

Save this picture! University of Limerick Medical School

Save this picture! Installation by Grafton Architects © Royal Academy of Arts, London, 2014. Image © James Harris