Identity Works / Elding Oscarson

  • 02:00 - 18 January, 2017
Identity Works / Elding Oscarson
Identity Works / Elding Oscarson, © Åke E:son Lindman
  • Architects

    Elding Oscarson

  • Location

    Kungsgatan 34, 111 35 Stockholm, Sweden

  • Design Team

    Johan Oscarson, Jonas Elding (partners in charge) and Gustaf Karlsson (project architect)

  • Area

    730.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Åke E:son Lindman

  • Client

    Identity Works

  • Building contractor

    Öhmans Bygg

  • Carpenter

    Grötlingbo Möbelfabrik
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From Office to Creative Atelier
The independent branding agency Identity Works is housed in one of Stockholms most iconic commercial buildings from the Swedish Grace era, designed by Cyrillus Johansson. When expanding within the building Elding Oscarson were given the opportunity to thoroughly look into the agency’s workflow in relation to the disposition of spaces. Within a tight framework of standard requirements, a project tailored for the client regarding openness, transparency, communication, and creative flow, could be crafted.

The envisioned creative atelier, however with the need of many enclosed rooms, resulted in a layout where enclosed spaces are arranged to form a series of interconnected open spaces. Like buildings, towards a square, these volumes have been given facades with large windows providing light and transparency. Their contrasting cladding of clear lacquered MDF shelving, highlights the spatial organization while functioning as an ever-changing mood board.

Plan
Plan
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Sweden
