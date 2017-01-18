Identity Works / Elding Oscarson

+9

Architects Elding Oscarson

Location Kungsgatan 34, 111 35 Stockholm, Sweden

Design Team Johan Oscarson, Jonas Elding (partners in charge) and Gustaf Karlsson (project architect)

Area 730.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Åke E:son Lindman

Client Identity Works

Building contractor Öhmans Bygg

Carpenter Grötlingbo Möbelfabrik More Specs Less Specs

From Office to Creative Atelier

The independent branding agency Identity Works is housed in one of Stockholms most iconic commercial buildings from the Swedish Grace era, designed by Cyrillus Johansson. When expanding within the building Elding Oscarson were given the opportunity to thoroughly look into the agency’s workflow in relation to the disposition of spaces. Within a tight framework of standard requirements, a project tailored for the client regarding openness, transparency, communication, and creative flow, could be crafted.

The envisioned creative atelier, however with the need of many enclosed rooms, resulted in a layout where enclosed spaces are arranged to form a series of interconnected open spaces. Like buildings, towards a square, these volumes have been given facades with large windows providing light and transparency. Their contrasting cladding of clear lacquered MDF shelving, highlights the spatial organization while functioning as an ever-changing mood board.