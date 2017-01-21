CAAT Studio Transforms Bridge into Museum in Iran

CAAT STUDIO has unveiled Organizing the Forgotten Urban Spaces, a design that revitalizes the Mirdamad Bridge in Tehran, Iran through the creation of an open anthropology museum.

Developed by studying the existing 7-meter-high and 14.1-meter-wide bridge, the design focuses on improving the pedestrian nature of the space. For example, in order to address issues of noise under the bridge, the project utilizes an arch- and dome-like geometry to create “an acoustic mode in the roof […] and body,” along with covered pillars.

Similarly, to catch viewers’ attention in the space—where pedestrians tend not to stop—showcases are placed in commonly used pathways at eye level.

Land is highly valuable in Tehran and creating a cultural complex requires a lot of costs and destruction of buildings and transforming them, noted the architects. This will result in loss of collective memories. Therefore it’s better to find the answer in forgotten and lost areas.

Architect in Charge: Mahdi Kamboozia

Project Manager: Helena Ghanbari

Team Member: Hamidreza Salek

Rendering and Postproduction: Mohammad Ashkbarsefat, Peyman Nozari

Intern Architects: Aria Goleh, Shamim Aghazadeh

News via: CAATSTUDIO.