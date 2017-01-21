World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. CAAT Studio Transforms Bridge into Museum in Iran

CAAT Studio Transforms Bridge into Museum in Iran

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
CAAT Studio Transforms Bridge into Museum in Iran
Save this picture!
CAAT Studio Transforms Bridge into Museum in Iran, Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO

CAAT STUDIO has unveiled Organizing the Forgotten Urban Spaces, a design that revitalizes the Mirdamad Bridge in Tehran, Iran through the creation of an open anthropology museum.

Developed by studying the existing 7-meter-high and 14.1-meter-wide bridge, the design focuses on improving the pedestrian nature of the space. For example, in order to address issues of noise under the bridge, the project utilizes an arch- and dome-like geometry to create “an acoustic mode in the roof […] and body,” along with covered pillars.

Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO +10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO

Similarly, to catch viewers’ attention in the space—where pedestrians tend not to stop—showcases are placed in commonly used pathways at eye level.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO

Land is highly valuable in Tehran and creating a cultural complex requires a lot of costs and destruction of buildings and transforming them, noted the architects. This will result in loss of collective memories. Therefore it’s better to find the answer in forgotten and lost areas.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO
Courtesy of CAAT STUDIO

Architect in Charge: Mahdi Kamboozia
Project Manager: Helena Ghanbari
Team Member: Hamidreza Salek
Rendering and Postproduction: Mohammad Ashkbarsefat, Peyman Nozari
Intern Architects: Aria Goleh, Shamim Aghazadeh

News via: CAATSTUDIO.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "CAAT Studio Transforms Bridge into Museum in Iran" 21 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803552/caat-studio-transforms-bridge-into-museum-in-iran/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »