  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United States
  5. Richter Architects
  6. 2013
  Del Mar College Music Addition / Richter Architects

Del Mar College Music Addition / Richter Architects

  • 15:00 - 26 January, 2017
Del Mar College Music Addition / Richter Architects
Del Mar College Music Addition / Richter Architects, © Craig Blackmon
© Craig Blackmon

  • Civil

    Urban Engineering

  • Structural

    Walter P. Moore & Assoc. Inc

  • MEP

    Stridde, Callins, Assoc. Inc.

  • Audio & Visual

    WJHW, Inc.

  • Landscape

    Gignac Landscape Architecture

  • Roof Consultant

    Amtech Building Sciences, Inc.

  • Construction Manager

    Journeyman Construction
© Craig Blackmon
From the architect. This project is an initial phase of a larger program to provide much needed expansion and renovation to the aging facilities that serve the nationally-recognized Del Mar College Music program.  The project includes two recording studios, a rehearsal hall, and music laboratories and classrooms.  The original building, built in the 1950’s and 1960’s was dominantly oriented to a campus perimeter street, away from the pedestrian core and life of the campus.  As music provides an important element to the campus cultural life, it was considered a key project opportunity to provide significant campus benefit beyond technical scope of the project – to utilize this initial phase to re-direct the Music Department to the heart of the campus, to create better pedestrian linkages to the campus, and to begin delineating new, lively campus outdoor spaces. 

© David Richter
The design seamlessly extends the established campus materials of buff brick and pink cast-stone while energizing the urban campus core with a dramatically curved glass curtain-wall with integral solar shading.  This concave new dominant facade expresses musical qualities of meter and movement and offers a new architectural identity for the Music Department facing the historic heart of the campus.  Additionally, it boldly scribes and enhances an important but previously obscured north/south campus path, and creates an acoustic and visual backdrop for a planned-impromptu amphitheater carved into a new campus courtyard to the east.

© Craig Blackmon
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Craig Blackmon
Product Description. The curved glass curtain-wall with integral solar shading expresses musical qualities of rhythm and expression.  It forms the concave facade that creates an acoustic and visual backdrop for planned  and impromptu performances.  

© Craig Blackmon
