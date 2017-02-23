World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  France
  LCR ARCHITECTES
  2016
  Site de Thales / LCR ARCHITECTES

Site de Thales / LCR ARCHITECTES

  • 03:00 - 23 February, 2017
Site de Thales / LCR ARCHITECTES
Site de Thales / LCR ARCHITECTES, © Mathieu Ducros / Opictures
© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures

© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures © Mathieu Ducros / Opictures © Mathieu Ducros / Opictures © Mathieu Ducros / Opictures +11

  • Architects

    LCR ARCHITECTES

  • Location

    Labège, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Xavier Ratynski, Philippe Lapeyre, Keyvan Esna

  • Owner

    MIDI2I

  • User

    THALES

  • Engineering

    FERRER, 3J TECHNOLOGIES, G2 INGENIERIE, EXECO

  • Landscaping

    Julie Poirel

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Mathieu Ducros / Opictures
© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures
© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures

From the architect. The project was designed for the aeronautical industry group Thales.

The lake is the major component of the site. It is accompanied by a thick and large vegetable filter. It offers with its shores a green lung to the whole neighbourhood.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The new site of Thales by its geographical and strategic location in the heart of the large block as well by the quality of its environment, corresponds to a major stake. The presence of the motorway axis reinforces its visibility. The project plays the role of signal on the scale of the agglomeration of Toulouse.

© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures
© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures

The tertiary building, limited to 9 levels, is composed of 2 distinct volumes developed around a central core. It plays the erasure being transparent over its entire height and has a uniformly tinted glass skin that smooth its surface and ensures the solar control.

© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures
© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures

The raw material of the composition of the facades is light.

In front of this skin, a set of sun blocker blades get developed freely with a desired graphic effect allowing to blur the stratification of the different office levels. This "over-frontage" offset forms spiral rings distributed over the whole envelope of the building. Half of these elements are lacquered in white, the other lacquered in anthracite gray. This game is accentuated by the effect of shadow cast and reflection of the blades on the glazing. A depth is thus perceived which makes it possible to lighten the volume. The reflections of a privileged environment line the facades, animated exclusively by the graphic game of the sun blockers.

© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures
© Mathieu Ducros / Opictures
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
