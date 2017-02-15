W38th Residence / RUFproject

+25

Architects RUFproject

Location Vancouver, BC, Canada

Area 3880.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs John Sinal

Manufacturers Loading...

General Contractor GWilson Construction Ltd.

Structural Engineer Fast + Epp Structural Engineers

Landscape Architect Paul Sangha Landscape Architecture

Original Architect Iconstrux Archtects Ltd (Arno Mathis)

Geotechnical Engineer GeoPacific Consultants

Building Envelope Spratt Emanuel

Electrical B Cryderman Electric

Millwork Production Intempo Interiors More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This house is a synthesis of West-coast and Eastern modernism, our client was an enthusiastic participant in the design process and brought with him influences from his travels in Bali and Thailand. The open concept layout of the home has an open flow of spaces, yet still defined as rooms with a continuous indoor-outdoor connection at all levels. Surrounded by water, bamboo and mature trees; the integration of the house into its surrounding landscape creates a sublime oasis within the city. Inside, the house is lined with white marble surfaces, integrated millwork, and carefully crafted details. Although simple in plan; the intricate overlapping of spaces creates an open plan with clearly defined rooms. The exterior timber slats on the outside of the home are in dark stained sapele wood mounted to a minimal steel frame suspended from the roof. The screen provides both solar shading and privacy to the large expanses of glazing; which resides on a south facing corner lot. This unique home is a “Jewel-box”, with carefully crafted details, integrated millwork and luxurious materials to create warmth and surprise, while composed into a modest, minimal and homogenous whole.

Product Description. We used a variety of stone within the design of the home; one of the unique applications was for the master fireplace; which floated large panels of translucent onyx over DLC Lumisheet; an edge lit acrylic panel system that was used to back light the entire fireplace itself. Technically it was challenging to ensure a consistent edge to edge glow across the entire fireplace structure without shadowing while maintain the illusion that the fireplace was stone column suspended from the ceiling. This was only possible through the extensive collaboration between the contractor; the electrician, lighting supplier; custom gas fireplace manufacturer; and the stone supplier & installer.