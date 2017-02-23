House in Vilnius / Laurynas Žakevičius Architects

+25

Architects Laurynas Žakevičius Architects

Location Vilnius, Lithuania

Architects in Charge Laurynas Žakevičius, Evelina Gumuliauskaitė

Area 195.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Leonas Garbačauskas

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. It was cozy, mature plot overgrown with old pine trees. The project had to be reconstruction of an old house with no architectural value, but reconstruction work unexpectedly turned into almost a new modern house. At first, clients hoped to save at least part of the building, butlater it turned out that it simply is not worth rescuing as was built very faulty. Little by little it was demolished, and the housing took on a whole new look and style.This is one part of blocked building and is designed on former house outlines for the family of three. Austere building volumes is intersection of cubes in different sizes and heights with black wood planking from the outside. Deep skylights are used for southern sunlight to enter the main premises on the ground floor and lighten the dark part of the kitchen.

Interior. Different heights of ceilings and skylights create a playful mood of inner spaces. Exposed yellow brick wall is the old building fragment that remained and has become an exclusive interior element that is seen and felt in all the ground floor rooms. Chaotic composition of windows in lofty living area over the daytime creates a play of shadows, and during the night time shadows are changed to the lighting in the ceiling. Raw concrete floors, minimalistic black steel staircase, roughly plastered wallsenabled to create a relaxing and not really ascetic spaces. Large dining room glazing wipes the line between indoor and outdoor giving the residents to enjoy the fresh air.

Product Description. The house is constructed using a prefabricated timber-frame panel system. It was chosen as fast and reliable construction. The exterior of the house applies black coloured timber planks with white coloured planks for terrace ceiling and walls. Dark colours allows to mesh this building with natural surrounding of the old pine trees and make it more particular from blocked house on the south.