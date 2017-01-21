Rafael Viñoly Adds to Miami's Luxury Residential Boom with New Tower Design

Save this picture! Side View. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties

Designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, 'One River Point' is set to be the latest addition to Miami’s ever-growing luxury real estate market. Comprised of two 65-story-tall towers, the project is a mixed-use residential development situated along the Miami River, in the city’s downtown core.

Save this picture! View from Waterfront. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties

The complex accommodates resident facilities, commercial offices and retail spaces, a hotel and four levels of covered parking, all while maximizing the surrounding views of the waterfront.

Though separated, the pair of offset residential towers are connected at two points; an elevated plinth at the base from which the aforementioned programs stem, and a three-story ‘skybridge’ on the 56th floor. The buildings are purposely set back from the waterfront, allowing for a seamless continuation of Miami River Walk at the edge of the site. This, along with reflecting pools, a palm tree court, and an 85 foot (26 meter) high waterfall combine to create a unique experience for both residents and the public below.

Save this picture! View of Palm Court and Waterfall. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties

Nearly all 350 condominiums have their own elevator landings as well as private terraces, providing ample views of the Miami skyline. In addition to the numerous resident amenities, the Sky Club offers hotel suites, dining, business facilities and exercise rooms.

Capping the towers with two ‘sky villa’ penthouses, the elevated plinth at the foot of the complex eliminates any barriers that may have inherently been created, providing extensive views and an open public plane.

Save this picture! Eagle Eye View. Image Courtesy of KAR Properties

Viñoly's latest endeavor is phase four of the six-step Miami Riverfront Development. It holds a prime location in the city, affording easy access to the Arts and Cultural District, Design District, Brickell City Centre and the airport.

News via: Viñoly.