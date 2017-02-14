World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Colombia
  5. Daniel Bonilla + Marcela Albornoz
  6. 2011
  EAN University / Daniel Bonilla + Marcela Albornoz

EAN University / Daniel Bonilla + Marcela Albornoz

  • 15:00 - 14 February, 2017
EAN University / Daniel Bonilla + Marcela Albornoz
EAN University / Daniel Bonilla + Marcela Albornoz, © Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

© Rodrigo Dávila © Rodrigo Dávila © Rodrigo Dávila © Rodrigo Dávila +20

  • Collaborators

    Maria Alejandra Echeverry, Maria Paula González, Elizabeth Añaños, Sebastián Chica, Alexander Roa, Guillermo Barahona, Alex Larin.
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

EAN University, Classroom building is the result of a competition by invitation, where we propose to set up a university campus where the buildings are as important as the common open spaces. A place where students can meet, study or rest; a second home for education and fun. 

Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01

The strategy was to generate a large collective space, a central upward spiral, surrounded by a classroom building (Phase 1) and the offices and welfare building. 

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

The classroom building responds to a seven level’s prism. On the first floor are located the access areas and the central library. On the upper floors standard classrooms are located, ending with a rooftop terrace for collective uses. 

Section
Section

The prism is affected by a series of random out coming concrete boxes that break the volume’s monotony while serving as studying and meeting rooms.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

For the façade we developed, along with the manufacturers, a singular element: Stressed micro perforated green shades,  protecting the interiors from direct sunlight. This element gives a particular image to the building while highlighting the "random boxes."

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

The proper bioclimatic aspects for a building of this nature located in Bogota are, take advantage of the geographic orientation, qualify the solar incidence in the interior, take advantage of natural cross ventilation, and optimize energy and water consumption.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

In addition, the existing building was moderately intervened through a simple chocolate-colored painting process, and the perimeter gratings were removed to replace them with an abundant perimeter garden interrupted by two gentle corner blocks of pedestrian entrance.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila
Cite: "EAN University / Daniel Bonilla + Marcela Albornoz" [Universidad EAN / Daniel Bonilla + Marcela Albornoz] 14 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803516/ean-university-daniel-bonilla-plus-marcela-albornoz/>
