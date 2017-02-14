EAN University / Daniel Bonilla + Marcela Albornoz

+20

Collaborators Maria Alejandra Echeverry, Maria Paula González, Elizabeth Añaños, Sebastián Chica, Alexander Roa, Guillermo Barahona, Alex Larin.

EAN University, Classroom building is the result of a competition by invitation, where we propose to set up a university campus where the buildings are as important as the common open spaces. A place where students can meet, study or rest; a second home for education and fun.

The strategy was to generate a large collective space, a central upward spiral, surrounded by a classroom building (Phase 1) and the offices and welfare building.

The classroom building responds to a seven level’s prism. On the first floor are located the access areas and the central library. On the upper floors standard classrooms are located, ending with a rooftop terrace for collective uses.

The prism is affected by a series of random out coming concrete boxes that break the volume’s monotony while serving as studying and meeting rooms.

For the façade we developed, along with the manufacturers, a singular element: Stressed micro perforated green shades, protecting the interiors from direct sunlight. This element gives a particular image to the building while highlighting the "random boxes."

The proper bioclimatic aspects for a building of this nature located in Bogota are, take advantage of the geographic orientation, qualify the solar incidence in the interior, take advantage of natural cross ventilation, and optimize energy and water consumption.

In addition, the existing building was moderately intervened through a simple chocolate-colored painting process, and the perimeter gratings were removed to replace them with an abundant perimeter garden interrupted by two gentle corner blocks of pedestrian entrance.