World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Memorial Center
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Gustafson Porter + Bowman
  6. 2004
  7. Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain / Gustafson Porter + Bowman

Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain / Gustafson Porter + Bowman

  • 05:00 - 1 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain / Gustafson Porter + Bowman
Save this picture!
Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain / Gustafson Porter + Bowman, © Jason Hawkes
© Jason Hawkes

© Peter Guenzel © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet +13

  • Engineer

    Arup  

  • Project Manager

    Bucknall Austin 

  • Main Contractor

    Geoffrey Osborne Ltd 

  • Fountain Subcontractor

    Ocmis 

  • Landscape Contractor

    Willerby Landscapes 

  • Stone Layers

    Cathedral Works Organisation 

  • Stone Masons

    S McConnell and Sons 

  • Stone Texturing Specialists

    Barron Gould (Texxus) 

  • Surface Modelling

    Surface Development Engineering Ltd 

  • Soil Scientist

    Soil and Land Consultants 

  • Hydraulic Modelling

    Professor David Hardwick

  • Water feature consultant

    OCMIS

  • Collaborating Artist

    Shelagh Wakely

  • Hydraulic testing

    mperial College London
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

Opened by HM The Queen in 2004, the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain was one of the most high-profile publicly-funded projects in the UK and has since attracted millions of visitors, won a series of international awards and become one of London’s most popular attractions. 

Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

The design expresses the concept of ‘Reaching out – letting in’, taken from the qualities of the Princess of Wales that were most loved; her inclusiveness and accessibility. The fountain’s sculptural form is integrated into the natural slope of land in London’s Hyde Park and is designed to radiate energy as well as draw people inwards. A popular place for visitors to engage with the water, the fountain has detailed grooves and channels which combine with air jets to animate the water and create different effects such as a 'Chadar Cascade', a 'Swoosh', 'Stepped Cascade', 'Rock and Roll' and a still basin at the bottom. The water source is located at the highest point where water bubbles come up from the base of the fountain. Approximately 100 litres per second of water is pumped up hill from a storage tank in front of the refurbished plant room beside the Serpentine. Dividing at the top, the fountain uses the topography to divert the water downhill in two streams to form a still, reflective basin. Designed and cut using ground-breaking digital technology, the fountain is made from 545 pieces of Cornish granite. The design appears as a light-coloured ring which contrasts with the surrounding meadow area and planting.  

Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

Gustafson Porter + Bowman led the design of the project from competition through to completion, and collaborated with a highly-experienced team. This included: Barron Gould / Texxus (Surface texture), Bucknall Austin (Project Management), Geoffrey Osborne Ltd, Ocmis, Willerby Landscapes, Cathedral Works Organisation, S McConnell and Sons, Surface Development Engineering Ltd (surface design), Soil and Land Consultants, Professor David Hardwick, and Shelagh Wakely (As collaborating artist)

Save this picture!
© Peter Guenzel
© Peter Guenzel

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain pushed the boundaries of landscape design in the United Kingdom and received overwhelming public acclaim since completion. Gustafson Porter + Bowman are proud of the incredible collaborative effort required to deliver one of the most high-profile landscape projects in the world.

Save this picture!
© Peter Guenzel
© Peter Guenzel

Product Description. Designed and cut using ground-breaking digital technology, the fountain is made from 545 pieces of Cornish granite. The design uses the natural slope of the land to make a contrasting light-coloured ring which contrasts with the surrounding meadow area and planting.  

Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Memorial Center United Kingdom
Cite: "Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain / Gustafson Porter + Bowman" 01 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803509/diana-princess-of-wales-memorial-fountain-gustafson-porter-plus-bowman/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »