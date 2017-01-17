World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. a21studio
  6. 2016
  7. Nha que / a21 studio

  • 22:00 - 17 January, 2017
Nha que / a21 studio
Nha que / a21 studio, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

From the architect. The house is nostalgia for Cham ethnic’s traditional house with a modern living space.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The aim of the design is making a house using all familiar local materials and nomal building methods, so the design can speak itself with minimum care for artificial lighting and material use.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Plan Sketch
Plan Sketch
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The house is a 45degree diagonal block, divided the 18mx20m site into 2 triangle gardens. From here, all the views inside the house and toward gardens are framed in various ways - from the combination of basic elements: white brick walls, wooden beams, openings and the roof.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
