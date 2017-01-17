Nha que / a21 studio

-
Architects
-
LocationNha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam
-
Area142.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
From the architect. The house is nostalgia for Cham ethnic’s traditional house with a modern living space.
The aim of the design is making a house using all familiar local materials and nomal building methods, so the design can speak itself with minimum care for artificial lighting and material use.
The house is a 45degree diagonal block, divided the 18mx20m site into 2 triangle gardens. From here, all the views inside the house and toward gardens are framed in various ways - from the combination of basic elements: white brick walls, wooden beams, openings and the roof.