Nha que / a21 studio

Architects a21studio

Location Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam

Area 142.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Quang Tran

From the architect. The house is nostalgia for Cham ethnic’s traditional house with a modern living space.

The aim of the design is making a house using all familiar local materials and nomal building methods, so the design can speak itself with minimum care for artificial lighting and material use.

The house is a 45degree diagonal block, divided the 18mx20m site into 2 triangle gardens. From here, all the views inside the house and toward gardens are framed in various ways - from the combination of basic elements: white brick walls, wooden beams, openings and the roof.