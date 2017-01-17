10 Architecture Offices with Inspiring Workspaces

The spaces in which great architecture firms produce their work are a source of endless curiosity for architects. By understanding these workspaces, architects hope to understand the environment in which their favorite ideas and drawings are shaped, and gain a more intimate understanding of their favorite practices. For this reason, we have searched our archives for the architectural offices that have previously been published on our website. Among our selection are international names such as MVRDV and Selgas Cano alongside other offices which, though not so well known, also demonstrate how your workspace can be a source of inspiration for design.
Selgas Cano Architecture Office by Iwan Baan / Selgas Cano
Lyttelton Studio Retreat / Bull O’Sullivan Architecture
Architects Office / Skylab Arquitetos
Blurlogroño Studio / Blur Arquitectura
AUÁ Arquitetos Office / AUÁ arquitetos
Terra Studio / Arquitetos Associados
ARUP Downtown Los Angeles / ZAGO Architecture
