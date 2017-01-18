New Youth Commune / META-Project

Save this picture! View from basketball court to east facade

+23

Architects META-Project

Location Ji Lin，Songhua Lake

Project Date Design 2014／12；Complete 2015／12

Client Vanke Songhua Lake Resort

Area 10000.0 m2

Status Construction Complete

Design team Wang Shuo，Zhang Jing， Cao Shibiao， Lan Tian，Wu Yaping，Zhao Yu

Lighting consultant Han Xiaowei

Project Year 2016

Photographs Chen Su， Fang Chun

Save this picture! View from the pathway to the basketball court

From the architect. New Youth Commune, a mixed youth community on the edge of Vanke Songhua Lake Resort bordering natural villages, contains 800 people with the upper space for Vanke staff, the middle rented to self-employed townspeople and the ground facilitating camping students and open to surrounding villagers.

Save this picture! Sunken playground under the entrance bridge

Addressing the ant tribe problem, having investigated the mixed dwelling phenomena peculiar to China from hutong, tube-shaped apartment to village-in-city and comprehended the inner dynamics of youth communities, the architect proposes a new spatial paradigm restructuring interpersonal relations in a gesellschaft.

Save this picture! Mountain view from the north side

The ordinary residential pattern is mutated into a quartet, externally undulating and internally interlocked. Bridges, stairs and tiered seating around the full-height atriums compose an open-street-like public route connecting all communal spaces for varied daily utilities. Thus, the simple and flexible framework blends innovative spaces into daily lives, encouraging inter-level encounters among the private, shared and collective zones and finally the community growth.

Save this picture! Interior facade in the atrium

The project responds to the hybrid contemporaneity and proposes a new paradigm for community symbiosis: mutual cooperation and positive environmental interaction through inter-spatial sharing based on equality and self-sufficiency – a prototype community for contemporary ‘new youths’.

Save this picture! The step seats near the entrance

The practice continues [META:HUTONGS] and Reset Apartment, a series of experiments that analyses the spontaneous evolution of urban space production and elicits a valid composite social-cultural-spatial archetype.