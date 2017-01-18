World
  3. New Youth Commune / META-Project

New Youth Commune / META-Project

  • 22:00 - 18 January, 2017
New Youth Commune / META-Project
New Youth Commune / META-Project, View from basketball court to east facade
View from basketball court to east facade

Main entrance bridge Public atrium space Sunken playground under the entrance bridge South facade partial +23

  • Architects

    META-Project

  • Location

    Ji Lin，Songhua Lake

  • Project Date

    Design 2014／12；Complete 2015／12

  • Client

    Vanke Songhua Lake Resort

  • Area

    10000.0 m2

  • Status

    Construction Complete

  • Design team

    Wang Shuo，Zhang Jing， Cao Shibiao， Lan Tian，Wu Yaping，Zhao Yu

  • Lighting consultant

    Han Xiaowei

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Chen Su， Fang Chun
View from the pathway to the basketball court
View from the pathway to the basketball court
Location plan
Location plan

From the architect. New Youth Commune, a mixed youth community on the edge of Vanke Songhua Lake Resort bordering natural villages, contains 800 people with the upper space for Vanke staff, the middle rented to self-employed townspeople and the ground facilitating camping students and open to surrounding villagers.

Sunken playground under the entrance bridge
Sunken playground under the entrance bridge

Addressing the ant tribe problem, having investigated the mixed dwelling phenomena peculiar to China from hutong, tube-shaped apartment to village-in-city and comprehended the inner dynamics of youth communities, the architect proposes a new spatial paradigm restructuring interpersonal relations in a gesellschaft.

Mountain view from the north side
Mountain view from the north side

The ordinary residential pattern is mutated into a quartet, externally undulating and internally interlocked. Bridges, stairs and tiered seating around the full-height atriums compose an open-street-like public route connecting all communal spaces for varied daily utilities. Thus, the simple and flexible framework blends innovative spaces into daily lives, encouraging inter-level encounters among the private, shared and collective zones and finally the community growth.   

Interior facade in the atrium
Interior facade in the atrium

The project responds to the hybrid contemporaneity and proposes a new paradigm for community symbiosis: mutual cooperation and positive environmental interaction through inter-spatial sharing based on equality and self-sufficiency – a prototype community for contemporary ‘new youths’.

The step seats near the entrance
The step seats near the entrance

The practice continues [META:HUTONGS] and Reset Apartment, a series of experiments that analyses the spontaneous evolution of urban space production and elicits a valid composite social-cultural-spatial archetype.

Evolution of share-living Typology
Evolution of share-living Typology
Cite: "New Youth Commune / META-Project" 18 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803445/new-youth-commune-meta-project/>

View from basketball court to east facade

新青年公社 / META-工作室

