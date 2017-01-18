World
  Youth Community Center / META-Project

Youth Community Center / META-Project

  22:00 - 18 January, 2017
Youth Community Center / META-Project
© Chen Su, Fang Chun
© Chen Su, Fang Chun

© Chen Su, Fang Chun Public atrium space © Chen Su, Fang Chun © Chen Su, Fang Chun

  • Architects

    META-Project

  • Location

    Jilin, China

  • Design team

    Wang Shuo, Zhang Jing, Cao Shibiao, Lan Tian, Wu Yaping, Zhao Yu

  • Area

    10000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Chen Su, Fang Chun
© Chen Su, Fang Chun
© Chen Su, Fang Chun
Location plan
Location plan
© Chen Su, Fang Chun
© Chen Su, Fang Chun

From the architect. Youth Community Center, a mixed youth community on the edge of Vanke Songhua Lake Resort bordering natural villages, contains 800 people with the upper space for Vanke staff, the middle rented to self-employed townspeople and the ground facilitating camping students and open to surrounding villagers.

© Chen Su, Fang Chun
© Chen Su, Fang Chun

Addressing the ant tribe problem, having investigated the mixed dwelling phenomena peculiar to China from hutong, tube-shaped apartment to village-in-city and comprehended the inner dynamics of youth communities, the architect proposes a new spatial paradigm restructuring interpersonal relations in a gesellschaft.

© Chen Su, Fang Chun
© Chen Su, Fang Chun

The ordinary residential pattern is mutated into a quartet, externally undulating and internally interlocked. Bridges, stairs and tiered seating around the full-height atriums compose an open-street-like public route connecting all communal spaces for varied daily utilities. Thus, the simple and flexible framework blends innovative spaces into daily lives, encouraging inter-level encounters among the private, shared and collective zones and finally the community growth.   

Section N-S
Section N-S
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The project responds to the hybrid contemporaneity and proposes a new paradigm for community symbiosis: mutual cooperation and positive environmental interaction through inter-spatial sharing based on equality and self-sufficiency – a prototype community for contemporary ‘new youths’.

© Chen Su, Fang Chun
© Chen Su, Fang Chun

The practice continues [META:HUTONGS] and Reset Apartment, a series of experiments that analyses the spontaneous evolution of urban space production and elicits a valid composite social-cultural-spatial archetype.

Evolution of share-living Typology
Evolution of share-living Typology
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Community Center China
