World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. Atelier Zhouling
  6. 2015
  7. Daishan Kindergarten / Atelier Zhouling

Daishan Kindergarten / Atelier Zhouling

  • 22:00 - 19 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Daishan Kindergarten / Atelier Zhouling
Save this picture!
Daishan Kindergarten / Atelier Zhouling, Exterior view of East Side
Exterior view of East Side

Exterior view of Daishan Kindergarden Perspective view of South-East Corner Perspective view of North-East Corner Interior Courtyard View of Daishan Kindergarden +22

  • Architects

    Atelier Zhouling

  • Location

    Nanjing, Jiangsu, China,

  • Design Studio

    School of Architecture And Urban Planning, Nanjing University /Atelier Zhouling, Nanjing Changjiang Metropolitan Design CO. Ltd

  • Principal Architect

    ZHOU Ling

  • Design Team

    WU Shijia, YANG Hai, Wang Sujing，ZOU Feng, ZHANG Ru，Li Hongrui, Chen Tingting

  • Area

    4279.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    HOU Bowen
Save this picture!
Exterior view of East Side
Exterior view of East Side
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

This is a kindergarten located on a slope, facing the Daishan Primary School in the north and city roads in the east. The site has a large elevation and a limited area.

Save this picture!
Perspective view of South-East Corner
Perspective view of South-East Corner
Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section

To make full use of land, the architects use terraces to set back the upper part of building, offering more outdoor playing fields and sufficient sunshine for each class at the same time.

Inner courtyards in the middle provide abundant sunlight for Administration and services are on the north side of first floor. On the aspect of landscape design, every class has a green space for children to play with.

Save this picture!
Interior Courtyard View of Daishan Kindergarden
Interior Courtyard View of Daishan Kindergarden

The initial attempt is to try to reduce the volume of the building, we hope to make the volume of kindergarten as low as possible, looking like two-layer or even one layer. We make use of terrain about entrance area, people enter from the west into the entrance hall on the second floor. After that they can go above or below, the shortest distance from the ground. In this way it looks to be two layers from point of view on the ground.

we then set back volume of the entrance floor, allowing the second floor box to float in the air, further breaking down the volume and making the building look like only one floor. The purpose of the series of treatment is to weaken the building volume, increase the intimacy, to reduce the oppression to children.

Save this picture!
Elevation and Section
Elevation and Section
Save this picture!
Perspective view of South-East Corner
Perspective view of South-East Corner
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Kindergarten China
Cite: "Daishan Kindergarten / Atelier Zhouling" 19 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803420/daishan-kindergarten-atelier-zhouling/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Exterior view of East Side

岱山幼儿园 / 周凌工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »