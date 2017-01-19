Daishan Kindergarten / Atelier Zhouling

Save this picture! Exterior view of East Side

+22

Architects Atelier Zhouling

Location Nanjing, Jiangsu, China,

Design Studio School of Architecture And Urban Planning, Nanjing University /Atelier Zhouling, Nanjing Changjiang Metropolitan Design CO. Ltd

Principal Architect ZHOU Ling

Design Team WU Shijia, YANG Hai, Wang Sujing，ZOU Feng, ZHANG Ru，Li Hongrui, Chen Tingting

Area 4279.6 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs HOU Bowen

This is a kindergarten located on a slope, facing the Daishan Primary School in the north and city roads in the east. The site has a large elevation and a limited area.

To make full use of land, the architects use terraces to set back the upper part of building , offering more outdoor playing fields and sufficient sunshine for each class at the same time.

Inner courtyards in the middle provide abundant sunlight for A dministration and services are on the north side of first floor . On the aspect of landscape design, every class has a green space for children to play with.

Save this picture! Interior Courtyard View of Daishan Kindergarden

T he initial attempt is to try to reduce the volume of the building , we hope to make the volume of kindergarten as low as possible, look ing like two- layer or even one layer. We make use of terrain about entrance area, people enter from the west into the entrance hall on the second floor . After that they can go above or below, the shortest distance from the ground . In this way it looks to be two layers from point of view on the ground.