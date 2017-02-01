Call for Submissions: Architecture-Themed Valentine's Day Card 2017

Roses are red, violets are blue; we'd love to receive a valentine from you!

Following the overwhelming response to last Valentine contest, we can't wait to see (and share) the love this year.

Competition Guidelines:

All entries must be received by February 11, 12:00 pm EST

Design must be submitted as a .jpg/.png/.gif

Format must be 1800 x 1200 pixels (vertical or horizontal)

Design must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily

and suitable for publication on ArchDaily The theme for the design should be Valentine-related and have something to do with architecture

You may submit more than one entry

Our favorite submissions will be published on February 12

How to share a link to your submission:

In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.gif that you have created. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors.

How to share a file using Dropbox

How to share a file using Google Drive

How to share a file using Imgur

How to share a file using Microsoft OneDrive

Any submissions that do not conform to the guidelines will not be considered.

Loading...

Want to see our past favorites? Check 'em out!

The Best Submissions to Our Valentine's Day Card Contest

Send These Valentines To the Architects You Love

Architect Valentines 2014

Architect Valentines