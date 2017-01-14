World
  3. Take Harvard's Online Course in Digital Photography for Free

Take Harvard's Online Course in Digital Photography for Free

If you've always wanted to take better photos and you have 10-15 hours to dedicate to the endeavor, you'll be pleased to know this: Harvard, one of the world's most renowned universities and home to the mighty GSD (Graduate School of Design)—whose faculty has included Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Walter Gropius and many others—is offering a free course in digital photography.

Available via ALISON, an online learning community, the course offers 13 modules that promise to teach the basics behind good photography.

ALISON's free online photo course gives you the opportunity to gain extensive knowledge and understanding of digital photography including topics such as exposure settings, how to read and use the histogram, how light affects a photograph, how the camera sensor and lenses work, and how to process a photograph using computer software. You will also learn tips and techniques on what not to do when taking a photograph. 

Computer scientist and photographer Dan Armendariz guides you through the course, with lessons covering

  • Introduction to Digital Photography
  • Introduction to Software
  • Introduction to Light
  • Introduction to Exposure - Part 1
  • Introduction to Exposure - Part 2
  • Introduction to Optics
  • Introduction to Histograms
  • Introduction to Software Tools
  • Introduction to Digital Cameras
  • Introduction to Digital Cameras - Part 2
  • Introduction to Color
  • Introduction to Artifacts
  • Digital Photography Assessment

Ready to step up your architecture photography game? Join the over 400,000 interested students at ALISON or learn more by visiting the course's website

See more:

News Architecture News
