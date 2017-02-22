Mutipurpose Classroom and Phu Chi Fah Forest Fire Control Station / Geodesic Design

+29

Architects Geodesic Design

Location Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Architects in Charge Somboon Sudmaksri, Santan Viensima

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada

Contributor ASA ISO Co.,Ltd., Lock-Build Group, SAS27

Owner Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conversation. / Area 15 (Chiangrai) More Specs Less Specs

Phu Chi Fa Forest Fire Control Station is located two hours' ride up the mountain on the Thai-Laos border in Chiangrai, 800 kilometers from Bangkok. The station takes care of about 3,000 square kilometers forest area. Firefighters also tour schools in this area to give lectures on forest fire prevention. They need a new classroom in the station.

Friends of the station raised a small fund for the classroom. Staffs and architects decided on the solution of minimum purchasing and transporting of materials from city. Firefighters also volunteered to build the classroom themselves.

Walls are of red earth dug up on site mixed with cement. Roof structure is of bamboo from nearby groves. Thatching is an old local wisdom. Skylight dome is custom made in Bangkok. Moreover, other parts and details can be made locally.

Local carpenter came in to helped ( thanks to Sla Don, Sla Kiad, Sla Udd ). They shared technics and construction traditions which were greatly appreciated.

The architects and the firefighters wish that locals will adapt the same use of materials and methods to build houses and other things in future.