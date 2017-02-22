World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Thailand
  5. Geodesic Design
  6. 2016
  7. Mutipurpose Classroom and Phu Chi Fah Forest Fire Control Station / Geodesic Design

Mutipurpose Classroom and Phu Chi Fah Forest Fire Control Station / Geodesic Design

  • 22:00 - 22 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mutipurpose Classroom and Phu Chi Fah Forest Fire Control Station / Geodesic Design
Save this picture!
Mutipurpose Classroom and Phu Chi Fah Forest Fire Control Station / Geodesic Design, © Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada

© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada © Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada © Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada © Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada +29

  • Contributor

    ASA ISO Co.,Ltd., Lock-Build Group, SAS27

  • Owner

    Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conversation. / Area 15 (Chiangrai)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada

Phu Chi Fa Forest Fire Control Station is located two hours' ride up the mountain on the Thai-Laos border in Chiangrai, 800 kilometers from Bangkok. The station takes care of about 3,000 square kilometers forest area. Firefighters also tour schools in this area to give lectures on forest fire prevention. They need a new classroom in the station.

Save this picture!
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada

Friends of the station raised a small fund for the classroom. Staffs and architects decided on the solution of minimum purchasing and transporting of materials from city. Firefighters also volunteered to build the classroom themselves.

Save this picture!
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada

Walls are of red earth dug up on site mixed with cement. Roof structure is of bamboo from nearby groves. Thatching is an old local wisdom. Skylight dome is custom made in Bangkok. Moreover, other parts and details can be made locally.

Save this picture!
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
Save this picture!
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
Save this picture!
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada

Local carpenter came in to helped ( thanks to Sla Don, Sla Kiad, Sla Udd ). They shared technics and construction traditions which were greatly appreciated.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The architects and the firefighters wish that locals will adapt the same use of materials and methods to build houses and other things in future.

Save this picture!
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
© Jeerawat Chutiwattanathada
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Community Center Thailand
Cite: "Mutipurpose Classroom and Phu Chi Fah Forest Fire Control Station / Geodesic Design" 22 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803389/mutipurpose-classroom-and-phu-chi-fah-forest-fire-control-station-geodesic-design/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »