La Kretz Innovation Campus / John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

+ 26

Client Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

General Contractor USS Cal Builders, LLC

Structural Engineer Mackintosh & Mackintosh

MEP and Sustainability Engineer Buro Happold

Landscape Architect AHBE Landscape Architects

Civil Engineer VCA Engineers

Technology / AV / Acoustics Waveguide

Specifications Yagade Consulting, Inc.

Code AON

Cost Estimation Del Amo Construction More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This vital new work and research campus has quickly become a dynamic hub where government, business entrepreneurs, and community come together to forge creative new partnerships. The goal: to foster innovations that advance LA’s green economies within the framework of an unusual public-private coalition. The campus includes a transformed 61,000 SF warehouse in the vibrant Arts District. Offices, conference rooms, labs, prototyping workshops, and event space, in addition to facilities serving one of the City’s major public utility companies, exist alongside PV-shaded parking, greywater filtration, and a microgrid system.

Flexible open areas support new collaborations. An open circulation “loop’” supports a “village” concept that connects the existing 8 bowstring truss warehouse bays. Natural light penetrates deeply. As people don’t always want to work in the open, a variety of semi-open and closed workspaces is provided. The main event space, a “village square,” accommodates up to 120 seated people. The constant buzz of shared activity and knowledge gives rise to constant innovation and activism.

The existing structure’s simplicity backdrops unexpected moments created by faceted walls, jewel-like skylight “funnels,” and a “living wall” at the lobby. Solatubes bring natural light to landlocked spaces. Sculptural geometries promote creative play and give distinct areas of the building individual identities.

In its flexibility and creative transformation of existing building stock, this new campus sets a high standard for urban revitalization while promoting innovation, community, and leadership across disciplines.

Save this picture! Courtesy of John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

Tenants include Lyft, Arid Lands Institute, CicLAvia, River LA, USGBC, and a range of valuable new cleantech startups.