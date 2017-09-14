World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. United States
  5. John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects
  6. 2016
  7. La Kretz Innovation Campus / John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

La Kretz Innovation Campus / John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

  • 09:00 - 14 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Kretz Innovation Campus / John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects
Save this picture!
La Kretz Innovation Campus / John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects, © Benny Chan/Fotoworks
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks

© Benny Chan/Fotoworks © Benny Chan/Fotoworks © Benny Chan/Fotoworks © Benny Chan/Fotoworks + 26

  • Client

    Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

  • General Contractor

    USS Cal Builders, LLC

  • Structural Engineer

    Mackintosh & Mackintosh 

  • MEP and Sustainability Engineer

    Buro Happold 

  • Landscape Architect

    AHBE Landscape Architects 

  • Civil Engineer

    VCA Engineers 

  • Technology / AV / Acoustics

    Waveguide 

  • Specifications

    Yagade Consulting, Inc.

  • Code

     AON

  • Cost Estimation

     Del Amo Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks

From the architect. This vital new work and research campus has quickly become a dynamic hub where government, business entrepreneurs, and community come together to forge creative new partnerships. The goal: to foster innovations that advance LA’s green economies within the framework of an unusual public-private coalition. The campus includes a transformed 61,000 SF warehouse in the vibrant Arts District. Offices, conference rooms, labs, prototyping workshops, and event space, in addition to facilities serving one of the City’s major public utility companies, exist alongside PV-shaded parking, greywater filtration, and a microgrid system.

Save this picture!
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks

Flexible open areas support new collaborations. An open circulation “loop’” supports a “village” concept that connects the existing 8 bowstring truss warehouse bays. Natural light penetrates deeply. As people don’t always want to work in the open, a variety of semi-open and closed workspaces is provided. The main event space, a “village square,” accommodates up to 120 seated people. The constant buzz of shared activity and knowledge gives rise to constant innovation and activism.

Save this picture!
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks

The existing structure’s simplicity backdrops unexpected moments created by faceted walls, jewel-like skylight “funnels,” and a “living wall” at the lobby. Solatubes bring natural light to landlocked spaces. Sculptural geometries promote creative play and give distinct areas of the building individual identities.

Save this picture!
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks

In its flexibility and creative transformation of existing building stock, this new campus sets a high standard for urban revitalization while promoting innovation, community, and leadership across disciplines. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects
Courtesy of John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

Tenants include Lyft, Arid Lands Institute, CicLAvia, River LA, USGBC, and a range of valuable new cleantech startups. 

Save this picture!
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education United States
Cite: "La Kretz Innovation Campus / John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects" 14 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803387/la-kretz-innovation-campus-john-friedman-alice-kimm-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »