  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  5. West-line studio
  6. 2016
  7. Dushan School Complex / West-line studio

Dushan School Complex / West-line studio

  • 22:00 - 20 January, 2017
Dushan School Complex / West-line studio
Dushan School Complex / West-line studio, Courtesy of Martina Muratori
Courtesy of Martina Muratori

Courtesy of Martina Muratori

  • Architects

    West-line studio

  • Location

    Dushan, Qiannan, Guizhou, China

  • Architects in Charge

    Haobo Wei, Jingsong Xie

  • Area

    56491.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Martina Muratori

  • Design Team

    Yuanping Li, Xiaoqiang Yang, Dingping Fu, Hongbo Shi, Minghua Ou, Zhipeng Zhu, Hongsen Kang

  • Graphic Design

    Martina Muratori
Courtesy of Martina Muratori
Courtesy of Martina Muratori
Master plan
Master plan

Dushan Town is located at the so called "South Gate of Guizhou" at the border with Guangxi province. The main residents in this area belong to Buyi, Miao and Shui ethnic minorities.  The complex of buildings grows on the top of a long foundation stripe, 527m long and 330m wide. The north area is pretty mountainous and mainly residential, on the west there is the highway and both east and south are arterial roads. 

Courtesy of Martina Muratori
Courtesy of Martina Muratori

Architects based the design of this school complex in order to create a series of courtyards with different levels of privacy, where "listen to the sound of wind and to the sound of reading" according to an old traditional Chinese proverb. The simple severe ‘academic’ architectural style always meets these open courtyards, some more wide and open, where to practice group sports, others more quiet where to study or relax, in the dormitory area. These courtyards play with the light creating different environments and iconic shadows. Open terraces and boardwalks over the courtyards create interesting connections and different spaces for students’ different needs.

Courtesy of Martina Muratori
Courtesy of Martina Muratori
Section
Section

Materials are clear and simple, only cement mortar and white painting on outer walls, where shadows get strong and sharp. Considering local construction workers lack of skills and a very limited selection of local materials, architects opted for a material selection which could ensure good quality and easy to control results.  

Courtesy of Martina Muratori
Courtesy of Martina Muratori

Four different courtyards: 

A. program: classroom + sports facilities and playground 

layout: four different sizes of courtyards (where outer walls create a strong visual and acoustic barrier against the highway)

B. program: administration offices + library 

layout: high and effective office area + quiet reading space

C. program: dormitory + restaurant

layout: different functions are arranged on different levels. The dining area is located in the lower floors, connected to multiple courtyards, while dormitory are in the upper floors

D. program: dormitory 

layout: quiet and elegant living environment

Elevation + section
Elevation + section
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
