World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Belgium
  5. Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Versluys / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

Versluys / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

  • 02:00 - 1 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Versluys / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
Save this picture!
Versluys / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects, © Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

© Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde +22

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

‘Groep Versluys’ is a real estate group formed in 1908 that has built around 700 residences, ranging from villa’s to exclusive residential projects, along the Belgian Coastline. A New headquarter with a distinct look was necessary for the further process of the firm. The headquarters are situated along the highway between Bruges and Oostende. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The first goal of the project was to build new offices for a branch of ‘Groep Versluys’. The second and main goal of the projects consists in building a new landmark for the real estate group. The existing warehouse was renovated and covered with a long horizontal box and some rightly places vertical concrete walls. The entrance is hidden behind the concrete walls. On the ground floor, there is are two conference halls, a reception, a storage, a kitchenette, a lunch room and a sanitation. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The first floor contains the open office with the back offices, a kitchenette, a lunch room and the sanitation. The open office and dining room are connected with the outdoor space through a large terrace that overlooks the nature.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The main materials are aluminium panels, concrete walls and wooden slats. The building creates an interesting interaction with the surrounding that connects with their materials but stand out with their architectural composition.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

Product Description. -  ‘Groep Versluys’ is a real estate group formed in 1908 that has built around 700 residences, ranging from villa’s to exclusive residential projects, along the Belgian Coastline. A New headquarter with a distinct look was necessary for the further process of the firm. The headquarters are situated along the highway between Bruges and Oostende.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The first goal of the project was to build new offices for a branch of ‘Groep Versluys’. The second and main goal of the projects consists in building a new landmark for the real estate group. The existing warehouse was renovated and covered with a long horizontal box and some rightly places vertical concrete walls. The entrance is hidden behind the concrete walls. On the ground floor, there is are two conference halls, a reception, a storage, a kitchenette, a dining room and a sanitary.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The first floor contains the open office with the back offices, a kitchenette, a dinning room and the sanitary. The open office and dining room are connected with the outdoor space through a large terrace that overlooks the nature.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The main materials are aluminium panels, concrete walls and wooden slats. The building creates an interesting interaction with the surrounding that connects with their materials but stand out with their architectural composition.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings Belgium
Cite: "Versluys / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects" 01 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803364/versluys-govaert-and-vanhoutte-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »