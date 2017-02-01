Versluys / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

+22

‘Groep Versluys’ is a real estate group formed in 1908 that has built around 700 residences, ranging from villa’s to exclusive residential projects, along the Belgian Coastline. A New headquarter with a distinct look was necessary for the further process of the firm. The headquarters are situated along the highway between Bruges and Oostende.

The first goal of the project was to build new offices for a branch of ‘Groep Versluys’. The second and main goal of the projects consists in building a new landmark for the real estate group. The existing warehouse was renovated and covered with a long horizontal box and some rightly places vertical concrete walls. The entrance is hidden behind the concrete walls. On the ground floor, there is are two conference halls, a reception, a storage, a kitchenette, a lunch room and a sanitation.

The first floor contains the open office with the back offices, a kitchenette, a lunch room and the sanitation. The open office and dining room are connected with the outdoor space through a large terrace that overlooks the nature.

The main materials are aluminium panels, concrete walls and wooden slats. The building creates an interesting interaction with the surrounding that connects with their materials but stand out with their architectural composition.

