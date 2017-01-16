World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Belgium
  5. Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
  6. 2014
  7. Enjoy Concrete HQ / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

Enjoy Concrete HQ / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

  • 02:00 - 16 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Enjoy Concrete HQ / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
Save this picture!
Enjoy Concrete HQ / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects, © Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

© Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde © Tim Van De Velde +17

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

From the architect. Enjoy Concrete produces and installs architectural prefabricated concrete elements. The brief for their new corporate building was to combine a production hanger together with offices, while integrating their own product within the building. Being on a strategic point in between an industrial estate and a green canal, they wanted to be seen by the passing traffic, as well as to become a transition from green to industrial.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The design for the headquarters for Enjoy Concrete became a true showcase for their own capabilities, being constructed entirely out of prefabricated concrete elements. Its facade are made out of concrete slabs of 6 by 3 meters. All windows share these same proportions. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The building mainly consists out of a hall for production and storage. The office spaces are in front of the building, spread over 4 levels, allowing light and visibility onto the main road. A cantilevered volume (12m50 in total) containing the board room is located at the top corner of the building. This box also shares the same 6x3 meters proportion. The long volume was made out of a lighter steel structure, allowing large windows on the south west façade. The steel structure is internally anchored into the concrete staircase, creating a counter weight for the long cantilever. Inside the boardroom a solid steel table stands only on 2 legs, having an over span of 7m50.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The facade is further characterized by a pattern image, of the beautiful treeline along the canal “Damse Vaart” on the prefab slabs through the application of the “Graphic Concrete” procedure. The digital image was broken down into big dots, making the total picture become clear only from a distance. The facade creates an interesting interaction between the building and its surroundings, as the building reflects the nature across the street and canal. 

Save this picture!
Section Detail
Section Detail

In essence the HQ for enjoy concrete is one big concrete block. The floating boardroom functions as an eye catcher for the approaching traffic, and also breaks the simple volume. The print of the treeline blends the concrete mass into the green surroundings. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

Product Description. -  Enjoy Concrete produces and installs architectural prefabricated concrete elements. The brief for their new corporate building was to combine a production hanger together with offices, while integrating their own product within the building. Being on a strategic point in between an industrial estate and a green canal, they wanted to be seen by the passing traffic, as well as to become a transition from green to industrial.

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The design for the headquarters for Enjoy Concrete became a true showcase for their own capabilities, being constructed entirely out of prefabricated concrete elements. Its facade are made out of concrete slabs of 6 by 3 meters. All windows share these same proportions. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The building mainly consists out of a hall for production and storage. The office spaces are in front of the building, spread over 4 levels, allowing light and visibility onto the main road. A cantilevered volume (12m50 in total) containing the board room is located at the top corner of the building. This box also shares the same 6x3 meters proportion. The long volume was made out of a lighter steel structure, allowing large windows on the south west façade. The steel structure is internally anchored into the concrete staircase, creating a counter weight for the long cantilever. Inside the boardroom a solid steel table stands only on 2 legs, having an over span of 7m50.

Save this picture!
Section Detail
Section Detail

The facade is further characterized by a pattern image, of the beautiful treeline along the canal “Damse Vaart” on the prefab slabs through the application of the “Graphic Concrete” procedure. The digital image was broken down into big dots, making the total picture become clear only from a distance. The facade creates an interesting interaction between the building and its surroundings, as the building reflects the nature across the street and canal. 

Save this picture!
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

In essence the HQ for enjoy concrete is one big concrete block. The floating boardroom functions as an eye catcher for the approaching traffic, and also breaks the simple volume. The print of the treeline blends the concrete mass into the green surroundings.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings Belgium
Cite: "Enjoy Concrete HQ / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects" 16 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803362/enjoy-concrete-hq-govaert-and-vanhoutte-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »