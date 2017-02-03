World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Memorial Center
  4. Belgium
  5. Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
  6. 2007
  7. Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof Langemark / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof Langemark / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects

  • 05:00 - 3 February, 2017
Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof Langemark / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects
Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof Langemark / Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects, © Luc Dewaele
© Luc Dewaele

© Luc Dewaele © Martine Neirynck © Martine Neirynck © Martine Neirynck +16

© Luc Dewaele
© Luc Dewaele

From the architect. The ‘Deutscher Soldatenfriedhof Langemark’, situated in Langemark,  is a cemetery for soldiers. The lateral format of the site is the fundament op the landscape and the architectural concept. Original is the lateral format based on the line of defence (Hindenburglinie Langemark-Geluveld) parallel with the width of the cemetery. The line is visualised with concrete block along the three bomb shelters aligned to the north.

© Luc Dewaele
© Luc Dewaele

The further process of Langemark is based on the architectural walk through the cemetery. The accent of the circuit is put on the sequential approach of the reception facilities and the cemetery. The walk is divided in different fazes that creates a global spatial experience. The first lateral area is the parking and the slope of the landscape. This area is closed with a half-height wall, materialized in black smooth concrete. The wall creates a transition to the sacral space. The third lateral area is surfaced with boulders leading to the pavilion. 

© Martine Neirynck
© Martine Neirynck

The pavilion is designed as a long black open box. It’s monolithic character embodies the modesty on an abstract way. The volume is located on the front side of the line of the mass grave. This grave is surrounded with basalt stones and with blackgreen copper plates. It refers to the black volume. Every 6 meters is there a interstice based on the modulation of the grave stones of the biggest green zone. This has a double function: on the one hand for extra light and on the other hand for more view to the cemetery. They refers to the embrasures of the bomb shelters. 

Detail Site Plan
Detail Site Plan

Finally, there is a small square designed as a key point to the port building of the cemetery.

© Luc Dewaele
© Luc Dewaele

© Martine Neirynck
© Martine Neirynck

© Martine Neirynck
© Martine Neirynck

© Luc Dewaele
© Luc Dewaele

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Memorial Center Belgium
