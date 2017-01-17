World
  7. House E / EXHIBIT Arhitectura

House E / EXHIBIT Arhitectura

  • 02:00 - 17 January, 2017
House E / EXHIBIT Arhitectura
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

  • Architects

    EXHIBIT Arhitectura

  • Location

    Strada Hermann Oberth, Brașov, Romania

  • Architect in Charge

    Johannes Bertleff, Dragoș Oprea, Adrian Ianchiș

  • Area

    570.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Cosmin Dragomir

  • Collaborators

    Mihai Lambescu, Cristina Matei, Ioana Păvăluca, Răzvan Andrei
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Cosmin Dragomir

From the architect. The fronts of Hermann Oberth street were gradually densified in the last 60 years. A prevailing house residential district in the '50s, densely built, on small sites with narrow spaces between the buildings, the area was remodeled during the communist with the introduction of the blocks of flats. Nowadays, this narrow street is the border between the row of houses and the compact alignment of the blocks of flats. The client, owner of one of  the houses mentioned above, wanted a larger, continuous living space, bathed in sunlight with large glazed surfaces.

© Cosmin Dragomir

One of the first challenges was harvesting the sunlight amid a neighborhood consisting of blocks of flats.

© Cosmin Dragomir
Plan
Plan
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

Our answer was a translucent house placed over the existing house.The translucent shell is punctured by transparency towards the favorable views of the area.

© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

The structure of this lightweight extension does not overlap with the structure of the old house creating, in fact, its own genuine structural framework.

© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir
Section
Section
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

The proximity of the neighboring houses was a very inciting topic for us. The new house commits to dialogue with the closely neighboring blind walls. Opposing a noble, translucent wall, to a neighboring, indifferent blind wall generates a positive communication between the two.

© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

Leaving aside theory, the inner free living space of the addition mesmerized the owners gives in contrast to old house underneath.

© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir
