  Buikberglos / m u r m u u r Architecten

Buikberglos / m u r m u u r Architecten

  • 02:00 - 9 August, 2017
Buikberglos / m u r m u u r Architecten
Buikberglos / m u r m u u r Architecten, © Thomas Min
© Thomas Min

© Thomas Min © Thomas Min © Thomas Min © Thomas Min +15

  • Architects

    m u r m u u r Architecten

  • Location

    Horebeke, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    Tinne Verwerft, Pieter Vanderhoydonck, Koen Van Delsen

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Thomas Min

  • Interior Design

    m u r m u u r architecten

  • Decoration and Furniture

    Ydee Gent

  • Main building contractor

    Houtcreaties, Gavere
© Thomas Min
© Thomas Min

From the architect. We have built a holiday home in CLT-pannels, nestled within the hilly landscape of the Flemish Ardennes. We have clad the façade in black clay panelling above a light green tiled skirting board. Plants can grow close to these walls. We place the volume carefully between the mature trees in the old garden, and fold the façade along lines of sight and orientation. 

© Thomas Min
© Thomas Min
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Thomas Min
© Thomas Min

The bedrooms lay a few steps lower, the roof follows this movement so that it looks as if the house has been shifted in the relief of the site. The layout of the living space is open and offers diagonal lines of sight through the open corners. The windows make niches of wood were one can sit and look outside. A covered terrace welcomes visitors at the front at the south east. There is an open hearth here for cold evenings.

© Thomas Min
© Thomas Min
