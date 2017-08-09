Buikberglos / m u r m u u r Architecten

+15

Interior Design m u r m u u r architecten

Decoration and Furniture Ydee Gent

Main building contractor Houtcreaties, Gavere More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. We have built a holiday home in CLT-pannels, nestled within the hilly landscape of the Flemish Ardennes. We have clad the façade in black clay panelling above a light green tiled skirting board. Plants can grow close to these walls. We place the volume carefully between the mature trees in the old garden, and fold the façade along lines of sight and orientation.

The bedrooms lay a few steps lower, the roof follows this movement so that it looks as if the house has been shifted in the relief of the site. The layout of the living space is open and offers diagonal lines of sight through the open corners. The windows make niches of wood were one can sit and look outside. A covered terrace welcomes visitors at the front at the south east. There is an open hearth here for cold evenings.