  3. The Results Are In: 2016 Is a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings

The Results Are In: 2016 Is a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings

The Results Are In: 2016 Is a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings
The Results Are In: 2016 Is a Record-Breaking Year for Tall Buildings, Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre. Image Courtesy of K11 New World Development
In its annual report, the 2016 Tall Building Year in Review, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has announced that 2016 saw the completion of a record 128 buildings 200 meters or higher. This number surpasses the previous record of 114 completions set in 2015. Eighteen of these buildings became the tallest in their city, country, or region, and ten earned the designation of supertall, at 300 meters and above.

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre. Image Courtesy of K11 New World Development Ningbo Bank of China. Image Courtesy of Ningbo Eastern New City Development Warsaw Spire. Image Courtesy of UNK Ghelamco Shenzhen CFC Changfu. Image © Cheng Chen +13

via Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat
The majority of these buildings—107, or 84% of them—stand in Asia, which thusly maintains its position as global skyscraper epicenter. China topped this list with a record 84 completions, including the tallest building among those completed last year, the Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre. The 530-meter mixed-use skyscraper, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, now stands the second-tallest building in China and the fifth-tallest building in the world.

Shenzhen saw the most new 200-meter-plus buildings of any city in 2016 with 11 completions for a total height of 2,608 meters. Tied for second with six buildings each were Guangzhou, China; Chongqing, China; and Goyang, South Korea.

via Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat
The United States took a distant second to China with seven new completions—representing all the 200-meter-plus development in North America—while six tall buildings were built in South Korea, five in Indonesia, and four each in the Philippines and Qatar.

via Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat
View the full report from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat here.

News via The Council on Tall Building and Urban Habitat (CTBUH)

