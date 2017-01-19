World
  Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino

Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino

  05:00 - 19 January, 2017
Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino
  • Architects

    Miguel Marcelino

  • Location

    R. Aceiro dos Arraiados, 2955 Pinhal Novo, Portugal

  • Architect in Charge

    Miguel Marcelino

  • Area

    1.04 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Miguel Marcelino

  • Structural Engineering

    João Esteves

  • Plumbing Engineering

    José Rodrigues

  • Electrical Engineering

    Miguel Julião

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Mário Silva

  • Landscape Design

    Viviana Rodrigues + Miguel Marcelino

  • General Contractor

    Magnokbilding
Plan
Plan

From the architect. The museum consists of a completely closed, opaque and abstract box. Just the main façade has a concavity that marks the entrance of the building. It houses a private colection of mechanical music boxes.

The organization is cruciform, around a central patio, that distributes to the buildings four sides. In one side there is the lobby, that works as a vertical distribution space, and to the other sides are three galleries of varying sizes. The transition between each of these four spaces is done through four antechambers.

The result is a box that seen outside looks very elementary, but whose interior dismantle this simplicity: exploring long diagonal perspectives that open as spaces are crossed - letting us see glimpses of galleries in a game of spatial seduction that seeks to maintain the curiosity of the visitor from the beginning to the end of the visit.

Section
Section
