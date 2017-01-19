Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino

-
Architects
-
LocationR. Aceiro dos Arraiados, 2955 Pinhal Novo, Portugal
-
Architect in ChargeMiguel Marcelino
-
Area1.04 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
PhotographsCourtesy of Miguel Marcelino
-
Structural EngineeringJoão Esteves
-
Plumbing EngineeringJosé Rodrigues
-
Electrical EngineeringMiguel Julião
-
Mechanical EngineeringMário Silva
-
Landscape DesignViviana Rodrigues + Miguel Marcelino
-
General ContractorMagnokbilding
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. The museum consists of a completely closed, opaque and abstract box. Just the main façade has a concavity that marks the entrance of the building. It houses a private colection of mechanical music boxes.
The organization is cruciform, around a central patio, that distributes to the buildings four sides. In one side there is the lobby, that works as a vertical distribution space, and to the other sides are three galleries of varying sizes. The transition between each of these four spaces is done through four antechambers.
The result is a box that seen outside looks very elementary, but whose interior dismantle this simplicity: exploring long diagonal perspectives that open as spaces are crossed - letting us see glimpses of galleries in a game of spatial seduction that seeks to maintain the curiosity of the visitor from the beginning to the end of the visit.