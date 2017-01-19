World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Portugal
  5. Miguel Marcelino
  6. 2016
  7. Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino

Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino

  • 05:00 - 19 January, 2017
Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino
Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino, © Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino

© Archive Miguel Marcelino

  • Structural Engineering

    João Esteves

  • Plumbing Engineering

    José Rodrigues

  • Electrical Engineering

    Miguel Julião

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Mário Silva

  • Landscape Design

    Viviana Rodrigues + Miguel Marcelino

  • General Contractor

    Magnokbilding
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino
Plan
Plan

From the architect. The museum consists of a completely closed, opaque and abstract box. Just the main façade has a concavity that marks the entrance of the building. It houses a private colection of mechanical music boxes.

© Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino

The organization is cruciform, around a central patio, that distributes to the buildings four sides. In one side there is the lobby, that works as a vertical distribution space, and to the other sides are three galleries of varying sizes. The transition between each of these four spaces is done through four antechambers.

© Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino

The result is a box that seen outside looks very elementary, but whose interior dismantle this simplicity: exploring long diagonal perspectives that open as spaces are crossed - letting us see glimpses of galleries in a game of spatial seduction that seeks to maintain the curiosity of the visitor from the beginning to the end of the visit.

© Archive Miguel Marcelino
© Archive Miguel Marcelino
Section
Section
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Museums & Exhibit Portugal
