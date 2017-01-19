Museum of Mechanical Music / Miguel Marcelino

+17

Architects Miguel Marcelino

Location Rua dos Alegrias, Quinta do Rei - Arraiados, 1955-281 Pinhal Novo, Portugal

Architect in Charge Miguel Marcelino

Area 1040.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Archive Miguel Marcelino

Structural Engineering João Esteves

Plumbing Engineering José Rodrigues

Electrical Engineering Miguel Julião

Mechanical Engineering Mário Silva

Landscape Design Viviana Rodrigues + Miguel Marcelino

General Contractor Magnokbilding More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The museum consists of a completely closed, opaque and abstract box. Just the main façade has a concavity that marks the entrance of the building. It houses a private colection of mechanical music boxes.

The organization is cruciform, around a central patio, that distributes to the buildings four sides. In one side there is the lobby, that works as a vertical distribution space, and to the other sides are three galleries of varying sizes. The transition between each of these four spaces is done through four antechambers.

The result is a box that seen outside looks very elementary, but whose interior dismantle this simplicity: exploring long diagonal perspectives that open as spaces are crossed - letting us see glimpses of galleries in a game of spatial seduction that seeks to maintain the curiosity of the visitor from the beginning to the end of the visit.