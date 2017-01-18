World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Solange Cálio Arquitetos
  6. 2014
  Bourgainvile 2 House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

Bourgainvile 2 House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

  09:00 - 18 January, 2017
Bourgainvile 2 House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos
Bourgainvile 2 House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos, © MCA Estudio
  • Architects

    Solange Cálio Arquitetos

  • Location

    R. Cila, 3344 - Vila Imperial, São José do Rio Preto - SP, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Solange Cálio

  • Area

    785.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    MCA Estudio

  • Landscape Architect

    Luciano Fiaschi – LF Paisagismo

  • Team

    José Ricardo Corrêa, Bruna Silvestre Parra, Bruna Silva Tozzo, Tamires Edvirges da Cunha, Lucas Fernades de Jesus, Marcos Rogério Navarro, Siumara C.Cálio, Thays Eleida Pereira, Juciara Fernanda da Silva

  • Engineer

    Dilson de Paula

  • Cliente

    Rodobens Negócios Imobiliários, Grupo Cem Participações, Grupo Tarraf
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
Section
Section

From the architect. Within a small condominium with 24 lots, in S.J.Rio Preto, the architect Solange Cálio chose a lot of 1,100 m2, to make her home, for family and friends.

The main idea was to design a project based on the desire to be together and enjoy the company of the two children and the husband.

The concept was achieved through integration between environments.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

The architecture project was born along with the landscaping.

Through large gaps the internal and external part of the house has total union, and brings natural lighting into the house

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

The house has 3 suites, being 2 of the children, the closest, and the double, near the balcony, which provides privacy and warmth.

The floor in cumaru follows from the entrance of the house to the pool, on the deck. In the kitchen was placed glassy insert, only in the wet area, in front of the work bench.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Brazil
Cite: "Bourgainvile 2 House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos" 18 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803322/bourgainvile-2-house-solange-calio-arquitetos/>

