Chooji Restaurant / Admun studio

Architects Admun studio

Location Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Architect in Charge Shobeir Mousavi , Amirreza Fazel , Mehdi Kolahi

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Parham Taghioff , Mehdi Kolahi

Design team Masoud Almasi _ Zohreh Baghejari _ Niusha Ghasem _ Ramtin Haghnazar _Marjan Rafighi _ Bita Latifi _ Roshanak Fathi

Client esmaeel heidari More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Due to the increase in capital in Tehran (the capital of Iran), most interior projects are a product of demolition of the existing buildings and their replacement with a brand new design which has caused negative impacts on the environment, during the past years. On the other hand, the considered location for this project was rented for a limited time, therefore, minimizing the negative effects of demolition through keeping the existing walls, choosing wood and iron as the materials with the potential to return to the life cycle, designing details capable of being easily assembled and disassembled with the potential to be repeated in the future branches to avoid budget and recourse waste are considered the main issues in interior design of this restaurant.

From old days, Iranians have lived in spaces with separated private and public boundaries which limited access to the private spaces. So, Iranians have a memory from the past in their subconscious that increases their tendency for using quiet and peaceful spaces likewise the old ones. Therefore, what is considered most in this project is designing a new transparent surface in response to the various social and cultural needs of the users (customers and staff), hence the entrance with a high ceiling was considered as the start point of circulation so that continuity of this hollow space arises the observers’ curiosity and attracts them into the space breaking its inactivity and bringing movement and dynamism into it.

The new surface is created adjacent to this hollow space. The access corridors are designed in a way that they do not interrupt the created private boundaries adding a new identity to the space while keeping it integrated.