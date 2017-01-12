Discover Madrid's Geometric Architecture Through This Photo Series
Joel Filipe has unveiled Geometry of Madrid Architecture, a series of photographs depicting the bold architecture of Madrid. Through the project, Filipe reveals varying “geometries within minimalist clichés that underline the lines of the buildings.”
Buildings photographed in the series include Ciudad BBVA, by
Herzog & de Meuron, Museo ABC, by Aranguren & Gallegos Architects, Hospital Rey Juan Carlos, by Rafael de La-Hoz, and more.
“This project aims at challenging the viewer by exploring the intimate relationship between architecture and photography,” said Filipe.
Experience the geometry of
Madrid, after the break.
Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe
Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe
Museo ABC - Aranguren & Gallegos Architects. Image © Joel Filipe
Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe
Distrito Telefónica - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Repsol Campus - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe
Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Casino Gran Colón - Espacios de Arquitectura. Image © Joel Filipe
Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Apartamentos en Gran Vía - Madrid. Image © Joel Filipe
Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe
Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Distrito Telefónica - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Casino Gran Colón - Espacios de Arquitectura. Image © Joel Filipe
Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
Distrito Telefónica - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe
News via Joel Filipe.