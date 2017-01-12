Discover Madrid's Geometric Architecture Through This Photo Series

Digital Designer and Creative Director Joel Filipe has unveiled Geometry of Madrid Architecture, a series of photographs depicting the bold architecture of Madrid. Through the project, Filipe reveals varying “geometries within minimalist clichés that underline the lines of the buildings.”

Buildings photographed in the series include Ciudad BBVA, by Herzog & de Meuron, Museo ABC, by Aranguren & Gallegos Architects, Hospital Rey Juan Carlos, by Rafael de La-Hoz, and more.

“This project aims at challenging the viewer by exploring the intimate relationship between architecture and photography,” said Filipe.

Experience the geometry of Madrid, after the break.

Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe

Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe

Museo ABC - Aranguren & Gallegos Architects. Image © Joel Filipe

Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe

Distrito Telefónica - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Repsol Campus - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Casino Gran Colón - Espacios de Arquitectura. Image © Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Apartamentos en Gran Vía - Madrid. Image © Joel Filipe

Ciudad BBVA - Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Distrito Telefónica - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Casino Gran Colón - Espacios de Arquitectura. Image © Joel Filipe

Hospital Rey Juan Carlos - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

Distrito Telefónica - Rafael de La-Hoz. Image © Joel Filipe

News via Joel Filipe.