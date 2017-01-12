World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Herzog & de Meuron's Chelsea FC Stadium Receives Council Approval

Herzog & de Meuron's Chelsea FC Stadium Receives Council Approval

Herzog & de Meuron's Chelsea FC Stadium Receives Council Approval
© Herzog & de Meuron
Herzog & de Meuron’s Chelsea Football Club stadium has been given approval by Hammersmith and Fulham council’s planning committee, reports BBC. The new £500 million stadium, which is estimated to be completed by 2020, will replace the existing stadium at Stamford Bridge, increasing the capacity of the space by almost 20,000 spectators to 60,000 seats.

The design of the new stadium is inspired by Gothic architecture, as well as nearby Victorian-era brick terraces, which will wrap around the entirety of the building.

Committee decision to approve the stadium plans does not mean that work can begin on site; various other permissions will be necessary before the final decision will be made by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

© Herzog & de Meuron © Herzog & de Meuron © Herzog & de Meuron © Herzog & de Meuron

© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron
Elevations submitted for planning proposal. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
Elevations submitted for planning proposal. Image © Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron
Expansion of Chelsea’s stadium has been in the works for several years, with a previous attempt to buy Battersea Power Station for redevelopment losing out to luxury apartments.

© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron
© Herzog & de Meuron
Learn more about the project here and here.

News via BBC.

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Herzog & de Meuron's Chelsea FC Stadium Receives Council Approval" 12 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803313/herzog-and-de-meurons-chelsea-fc-stadium-receives-council-approval/>

