World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. NatureHumaine
  6. 2016
  7. Dandurand Residences / NatureHumaine

Dandurand Residences / NatureHumaine

  • 13:00 - 17 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dandurand Residences / NatureHumaine
Save this picture!
Dandurand Residences / NatureHumaine, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams +20

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

From the architect. Carried out in a residential area of the Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough, the project consisted in renovating and expanding a duplex built in the 1920s that housed three dwelling units. The added storey harmonized the building with the size of the surrounding constructions.  

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The intervention was minimal on Dandurand Street, rather extending along the perpendicular street. In the existing section, the brick was replaced, but the original openings were mostly retained, while large angled windows were built on the addition, multiplying the views on the urban landscape. The glass and white steel volume that was added on top of the first two levels stands out through both its angular shape and its materials. On each level, spacious decks equipped with glass railings lighten volume perception. A shared deck was inserted into a breach made in the volume, which also captures light. 

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Canada
Cite: "Dandurand Residences / NatureHumaine" 17 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803297/dandurand-residences-naturehumaine/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »