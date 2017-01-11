Foster + Partners Begins Construction on Poland's Tallest Tower

Construction has begun on Foster + Partners’ Varso Tower, which will become Poland’s tallest tower upon completion. As a part of the larger Varso complex, which will include three additional buildings, the 53-story tower will reach 310 meters in height and will span 140,000 square meters.

The tower is expected to become a new hotspot for business, residents, and tourists, as it will house flexible office space, two restaurants, shops, cafés, covered internal streets, and an observation deck, which at 230 meters will become one of the highest in Europe. From here, building users, locals, and tourists will experience views of Warsaw’s skyline and the metropolitan area.

The Varso development is located next to Warsaw’s Central Railway station, and will revive the most centrally located brownfield area in the city, “bringing new life to the vicinity and improving the local environment and surrounding public spaces with extensive new planting and street furniture.”

The lower buildings in the complex, by Hermanowicz Rewski Architects, will form a central frontage along one of the main streets next to the Central Station, as well as a joint multi-story podium with green rooftop terraces for building occupants.

Because Varso will utilize technology to reduce air pollution as well as electricity and water consumption, the project will be the first of its scale in Poland to be rated “Outstanding” in the BREEAM certification scheme.

“We believe that Varso Tower will have a unique place on Warsaw’s skyline, but most importantly it will establish a new destination capable of revitalising this urban quarter, right in the heart of the city,” said Grant Brooker, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners leading the design team in London. “The building contains high-quality and flexible office space, but it also makes an important contribution to the city with its glazed public courtyard at ground level and the spectacular viewing platforms with restaurants at the top. These public galleries offer panoramic views of the city to everyone.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

News via Foster + Partners.