This Copenhagen Diabetes Center Connects Patients to Nature

This Copenhagen Diabetes Center Connects Patients to Nature
This Copenhagen Diabetes Center Connects Patients to Nature, Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED

The team of COWI A/S, Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects, and STED has been selected to design Copenhagen’s new diabetes center, Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen. Based on the idea of creating a connection to nature, the Center weaves together the indoors and outdoors, in order to stimulate and nurture patients and visitors.

The main entrance to the project faces south to ensure natural lighting, and features a rolling landscape that leads inside, with an in situ poured concrete pathway and landscaped staircases that connect to a public rooftop garden.

On arrival, visitors are greeted by a luscious, rolling landscape leading inside. The area is designed with curiosity in mind – from the outset patients and visitors must feel welcome and enticed to explore.

Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED +14

Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED

Common and treatment areas are located on the ground floor of the Center surrounding six courtyards and interspaced by a series of waiting areas, silent rooms, library spaces, and reading benches, with research and treatment areas located above on the first floor.

Designed for patients, relatives, and staff, common areas are organized around small, themed “squares,” for example a “food lab and café by the ‘nutrition square,’ library and display by the ‘knowledge square,’ exercise and training rooms by the ‘fitness square,’ and workshops by the ‘exhibition square.’”

Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED

The common areas are typically Nordic in their atmosphere. Floors and slatted ceilings are made of light wood, and throughout the building you sense nature as a central element of the building. The change of seasons will create a beautiful variation during the year. In the winter, the snow will contrast the warm core of the building. In the summer, the vegetation’s changing play of colors will give the building an eventful and diverse character.

Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED

The 18,200-square-meter project, which additionally includes a basement carpark, is set to be completed in 2020.

Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED
Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED

  • Architects

    Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects

  • Developer and investor

    Capital Region of Denmark, The Novo Nordisk Foundation

  • Engineer

    COWI A/S (leading consultant)

  • Landscape architect

    STED

  • Area

    18200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects, Mikkelsen Architects and STED

News via Vilhelm Lauritzen Architects

Cite: Sabrina Santos. " This Copenhagen Diabetes Center Connects Patients to Nature" 12 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803283/this-copenhagen-diabetes-center-connects-patients-to-nature/>

