Eco-lodges_les Echasses / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte

Architects
Location40230 Saubion, France
Architect in ChargePatrick Arotcharen and Julie Pimenta de Miranda
Landscape ArchitectEMF Marti Franch
Area997.0 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
From the architect. Right in the heart of the Landes region of France, this hotel installation interacts with a landscaped tableau where human intervention is in dialogue with nature. The first stage of the project consists in transforming the existing lake into a landscape of dunes crowned with slender pines: the dredged sand is heaped up around the edges of the lake in order to create little bays where the bungalows lie. Built in wood, these are characterised by a notably prismatic arrangement which favours openings onto the lake whilst conserving the privacy of the occupants.
The pavilion’s oblique lines, as well as the reception building’s, form a contrast with the rounded dunes and the linear canopy behind. The harmony between the constructions and the environment is not built on imitation: the architecture and the site are defined by a contrasting homology. Placed over the water that mirrors them, these small, autonomous units are a point in the landscape and allow nature to form a continuous milieu. Different pathways snake between the hills and, through the variety of perspectives on offer on the site, this feeling is confirmed.
Product Description:
The project was developed with the aim of using as many local resources as possible (maritime pines_Landes Forest). Constructed in timber and steel, the material elements respond to the desire to reduce the architectural impact within this landscape.