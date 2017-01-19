World
Eco-lodges_les Echasses / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte

  • 03:00 - 19 January, 2017
Eco-lodges_les Echasses / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte
Site Plan
Site Plan

From the architect. Right in the heart of the Landes region of France, this hotel installation interacts with a landscaped tableau where human intervention is in dialogue with nature. The first stage of the project consists in transforming the existing lake into a landscape of dunes crowned with slender pines: the dredged sand is heaped up around the edges of the lake in order to create little bays where the bungalows lie. Built in wood, these are characterised by a notably prismatic arrangement which favours openings onto the lake whilst conserving the privacy of the occupants.

The pavilion’s oblique lines, as well as the reception building’s, form a contrast with the rounded dunes and the linear canopy behind. The harmony between the constructions and the environment is not built on imitation: the architecture and the site are defined by a contrasting homology. Placed over the water that mirrors them, these small, autonomous units are a point in the landscape and allow nature to form a continuous milieu. Different pathways snake between the hills and, through the variety of perspectives on offer on the site, this feeling is confirmed.

Product Description:

The project was developed with the aim of using as many local resources as possible (maritime pines_Landes Forest). Constructed in timber and steel, the material elements respond to the desire to reduce the architectural impact within this landscape.

