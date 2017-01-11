World
  Learn About Santiago Calatrava's WTC Hub and More In This Short Documentary

Learn About Santiago Calatrava's WTC Hub and More In This Short Documentary

Learn About Santiago Calatrava's WTC Hub and More In This Short Documentary

In its latest installment of the Private View series, Nowness has released a short documentary by New-York based filmmaker Alexandra Liveris profiling Santiago Calatrava. In the film, Calatrava discusses his perspective as an artist and an architect, as well as his creative process, mainly within the scope of the World Trade Center Transit Hub.

"You see, the first goal in this place was to deliver something beautiful where such an ugliness was there before,” says Calatrava in the film. “To deliver something optimistic looking to the future where so much sadness and depression was there.”

via Nowness
via Nowness
via Nowness
via Nowness

Private View: Santiago Calatrava originally aired as a part of the DOCNYC film festival. Watch it above, or at Nowness.

News via Nowness.

