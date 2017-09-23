Oscillation / Atelier Vecteur

+ 35

Architects Atelier Vecteur

Location Nantes, France

Architect in Charge Thomas Dalby / Ugo Elzière/ Coline Giardi

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Tim Fox

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The installation as been realized to protect a construction site and be part of the Festival Voyage à Nantes in France. It as been made from only one and similar same section of Wood. From the same section, we made floor, wall, ceiling and chairs. This is a temporay construction which is going to last for 2 years, till the construction site behind is finished.

A succession of wooden frames guides the visitor throughout a singular journey.It offers to the passer-by as to the festival of the points of views.This tunnel subtracts its user, time its crossing the city to transform into spectator.The installation plays with light.It responds to the street and brings the street full of voids, shadows and lights.

The smell of wood invites the course and participates in the rupture of the city. The succession of wooden frames is punctuated like the malleable bellows of the accordion. The frames lead us through a sensory experience.

The journey carries the visitor along the route. The journey is not straight, it is winding, filled with surprises and pitfalls. The wooden installation attracts the passer-by to enter and leave on a trip. The journey carries the visitor along the route.

The vegetation grab on the structure and create a peaceful atmosphere. The course is adapted to the street. It changes as the path progresses.