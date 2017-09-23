World
Oscillation / Atelier Vecteur

  • 02:00 - 23 September, 2017
Oscillation / Atelier Vecteur
Oscillation / Atelier Vecteur, © Tim Fox
© Tim Fox

© Tim Fox © Tim Fox © Tim Fox © Tim Fox + 35

  • Architects

    Atelier Vecteur

  • Location

    Nantes, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Thomas Dalby / Ugo Elzière/ Coline Giardi

  • Area

    80.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tim Fox
© Tim Fox
© Tim Fox

From the architect. The installation as been realized to protect a construction site and be part of the Festival Voyage à Nantes in France. It as been made from only one and similar same section of Wood. From the same section, we made floor, wall, ceiling and chairs. This is a temporay construction which is going to last for 2 years, till the construction site behind is finished.

© Tim Fox
© Tim Fox

 A succession of wooden frames guides the visitor throughout a singular journey.It offers to the passer-by as to the festival of the points of views.This tunnel subtracts its user, time its crossing the city to transform into spectator.The installation plays with light.It responds to the street and brings the street full of voids, shadows and lights.

© Tim Fox
© Tim Fox

The smell of wood invites the course and participates in the rupture of the city. The succession of wooden frames is punctuated like the malleable bellows of the accordion. The frames lead us through a sensory experience.

The journey carries the visitor along the route. The journey is not straight, it is winding, filled with surprises and pitfalls. The wooden installation attracts the passer-by to enter and leave on a trip. The journey carries the visitor along the route. 

Sections
Sections
© Tim Fox
© Tim Fox

The vegetation grab on the structure and create a peaceful atmosphere.  The course is adapted to the street. It changes as the path progresses.

© Tim Fox
© Tim Fox
Details
Details

Cite: "Oscillation / Atelier Vecteur" 23 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803239/oscillation-atelier-vecteur/>

