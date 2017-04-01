JC House / Plus Line Design

+46

Structure ROZINI - ing. Lucian Rozorea

Mechanical TESAEL - ing. Florin Răşanu

Builder ALMA GRUP CONSTRUCT

From the architect. The house is located on a low traffic street with an ordinary residential use of a four-member family. The topography places the house between two adjoining blind walls, which divides the space into two yards: a limited front yard, which provides street access and connects with the private, landscaped backyard. A third “courtyard” is created indoors, beneath the staircase. This empty space stretches to the width and height of the house, from wall to wall and has an oversized skylight providing ample light.

This skylight also provides passive ventilation for the entire space through an electric controlled window.

With energy efficiency in mind, the house is insolated by a 15-centimeter stone wool layer (20cm for the upper terrace,) and the west facing facade (towards the backyard) is protected against the sun by a concrete console at second floor level and wooden pergola and sunshades at first level. These passive systems, which reduce energy consumption, are complemented by the solar panels and the floor radiant heat.

Wood plating can be found on the East facing facade (street side,) as well as indoors (hard wood flooring is raised on the walls or by MDF veneer.) This creates a warm, natural atmosphere. Following the same trend, the yards have been landscaped with various plants types, with varying blooming seasons to provide a beautiful landscape year-round.

Ultimately, the core principles of this project are the connection to nature (in an urban setting with limited available lot) and energy efficiency.